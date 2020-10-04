10 containment zones in Chennai as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Between September 23 and October 3, the city has reported 12,835 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Chennaiâ€™s COVID-19 tally continues to climb, with the city reporting just over 1,000 new cases every day since September 24. As of October 3, there are 12,311 active COVID-19 cases in the city. About 10 days ago, on September 24, the city had only 9,938 active COVID-19 cases. Between September 23 and October 3 the city has reported 12,835 fresh COVID-19 cases while 10,213 persons undergoing treatment have been discharged from hospitals. A total of 174 persons have died due to COVID-19 in the past 10 days alone.

Greater Chennai Corporation too has gone back to declaring containment zones in the city, a practise it had halted sometime ago. Presently, as of October 4, there are 10 containment zones in the city - four in Alandur (zone 12), three in Kodambakkam (zone 10), two in Sholinganallur (zone 15) and one in Valasarawakkam (zone 11).

Hereâ€™s the Info Graphic on Zone wise growth rate of new cases under the limits of Greater Chennai Corporation, for the last 7 days till 03.10.2020.#Covid19Chennai #GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/ZE3izSurwr October 4, 2020

The areas under containment include: Rukamani, kiruba shankar and Annamalai nagar third street from Kodambakkam, Phase-I 17th Cross Street in Nolambur, Suba Shree Nagar fourth street in Mugalivakkam, Surendar Nagar fourth street in Adambakkam, Hindu colony first cross street and Voltas colony first street in Nanganallur, besides Gandhi nagar kadakuttaimedu in Sholinganallur and Periyar neelankarai and kuppam neelankarai.

Meanwhile, Chengalpattu district has 2,498 active COVID-19 cases followed by 1,684 in Tiruvallur and 875 in Kancheepuram.

After Chennai, most new cases are being reported from Coimbatore. On Saturday, Coimbatore reported 486 new COVID-19 cases followed by Salem with 351 new cases.

The state presently has 46,255 active COVID-19 cases and so far, 5,58,534 patients have been discharged from hospitals after being treated for COVID-19.