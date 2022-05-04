10 Best Sports Betting Apps and Mobile Sports Betting Sites in the USA for 2022

With nearly 80% of online gambling transactions now involving mobile phones and tablets, it’s only fitting that a post on the best sports betting apps is in order.

After all, today’s mobile sports betting apps are near perfection with their crystal clear graphics, smart layout, and hyperresponsiveness - but not all of them are worth the gamble.

Sluggish and cluttered sportsbook apps can ruin the fun, which is why we’ve reviewed dozens of mobile sportsbooks to boil down the best quality mobile apps for sports bettors.

Let’s take a look.

Best Sports Betting Apps

• Caesars : Best sports betting app overall

Best sports betting app overall • BetMGM : Best layout and design

Best layout and design • DraftKings : Best bonuses and rewards

Best bonuses and rewards • Betrivers : Best for NFL

Best for NFL • FanDuel : Best for Motorsports

Best for Motorsports • Unibet : Best for NBA betting

Best for NBA betting • Hollywood Casino : Top user experience

Top user experience • Chumba Casino : Best social sportsbook

Best social sportsbook • Pointsbet Casino : Most unique spread system

Most unique spread system • WSOP : Best for online poker

1. Caesars Casino & Sportsbook - Best Online Sports Betting App Overall

Pros

• Strong and time-tested reputation

Strong and time-tested reputation • Hundreds of betting options

Hundreds of betting options • Excellent promos, odds boosts, and risk free bets

Excellent promos, odds boosts, and risk free bets • Largest retail sportsbook in America

Cons

• Odds boosts have low maximum bet limits

It is not hard to see why Caesar’s has become one of the biggest names in online sports betting. It is not only a fantastic land-based casino with a superb online casino, but it also has an incredible mobile sports betting app fit for an emperor.

Game Selection: 4.8

From the PGA Tour to the NFL, NBA to tennis, you will find everything you are looking for and more with the excellent game selection of Caesars.

It’s not only the big-name sporting events that Caesar’s delivers great odds on, they also cover many exotic games such as Rugby League, Rugby Union, snooker and table tennis.

We also love their live betting function, which offers one of the most fluid and visually pleasing interfaces that makes for a good accompaniment to their same game parlay promos.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

On the welcome bonus front, Caesars offers its new players a fantastic $1100 risk-free bet , which is bigger than most of their competitors.

They also have their infamous rewards program which is filled with exciting promotions and prizes to be won. Earning is effortless and you can earn any time you play at either their land-based casinos, the online casino, or in their sportsbook or poker room.

The perks are lavish and you can redeem your points for many different kinds of rewards such as entertainment and dining to shopping, hotel stays, and more.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

When it comes to mobile sports betting apps, many casinos are hit and miss. That is not the case with Caesar’s betting app.

We tested the app on both Android and iOS devices and were impressed with both versions. Online betting apps can be cluttered and difficult to navigate but the Caesars sportsbook app is a breeze to navigate and is well laid out.

As far as US sports betting apps go, we think Caesars is an exceptional example of how a retail sports betting house should do things. They even build the rewards program right into the app.

Banking: 4.7/5

Caesars offers all the options you would expect to see such as credit and debit cards, e-wallets like Skrill and PayPal, and online banking and Play+.

Best of all, all their transactions are completely free of all fees and their withdrawal payout times are pretty decent with most transactions paying out within 1-2 banking days.

Additionally, they have one of the highest banking safety and security ratings in the industry, so you can rest assured that your money is safe with them.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

Caesars also delivers nicely on the customer support front with their friendly and helpful customer service representatives being available 24/7 via live chat, phone, email and Twitter.

For players that are a bit impatient, Caesars also offers one of the best FAQ sections that has thorough answers to the most common questions.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook - Best Sports Betting App Design

Pros

• Great layout and design

Great layout and design • Nice boosted parlay feature

Nice boosted parlay feature • Excellent bonuses and rewards

Excellent bonuses and rewards • Free live streaming of any game

Cons

• Live chat not available 24/7

If you are looking for a mobile sports betting app that has a world-class design then you need to look no further. BetMGM’s mobile betting app is outstanding in many respects but the layout and design are what appeals to us most.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Whether you are a novice or serious sports bettor, you will find everything you need at BetMGM and more. They have a fantastic lineup of different sports betting options available and we love the boosted parlay feature.

The boosted parlay is a juiced-up version of BetMGM's popular odds boosts that increase potential payouts and delivers a higher level of entertainment .

In all, you’ll find 22 betting markets that cover the major American leagues plus European soccer, tennis, golf, and NCAA sports.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

The bonuses and rewards on offer at BetMGM are fantastic and better yet, the welcome bonus is risk-free. They offer a risk-free bet of up to $600 for new players. We like how if you max out the free bet promo that it’s paid out in smaller increments, which gives more gameplay.

They have one of the most popular loyalty programs of all the sports gambling apps - all wagers earn points and credits which can be redeemed at the BetMGM online sportsbook or any MGM Resorts property.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

We have already mentioned that we love the layout and design of the BetMGM sports betting app but it is so good that we will mention it again.

It is easy for sportsbook apps to become cluttered and have an overall busy look and feel to them but BetMGM manages to do everything it needs to do while looking sleek at the same time.

They have fully optimized the overall app to ensure that the sportsbook translates well to smaller screens. We tested both Android and iOS versions and we have no complaints, and we were especially impressed with the way it handled their custom parlay builder.

Banking: 4.7/5

The banking options at BetMGM hit all the right notes with payment options available via credit and debit cards, e-check, online banking, instant transfer, Play+, and PayPal.

Withdrawal options are slightly more limited to VIP Preferred Check, PayPal, Instant Bank Transfer, online banking, and Play+.

We’d like to see a bit more certainty on the withdrawal front, as for most methods BetMGM simply says it can take up to 5 business days to process. That said, PayPal is the bright spot here as cashouts take 24 hours or less.

Customer Service: 4.7/5

They also have an excellent customer support offering and we were impressed when our email was answered within 30 minutes.

They are also available by 24/7 live chat, phone, and even Twitter where their customer service representatives are known to have quite a sense of humor.

3. DraftKings - Best Bonuses and Rewards of any Sportsbook App

Pros

• Amazing bonuses and rewards

Amazing bonuses and rewards • Great live mobile betting

Great live mobile betting • Fantastic user interface

Fantastic user interface • Offers same-game parlays

Cons

• Juice can be slightly higher for big games

DraftKings has one of the best sportsbook apps available today. The simple, well-organized layout and design lends itself to some amazing mobile gameplay and you will be hard-pressed to find something to complain about.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

DraftKings’ live betting is excellent and there are plenty of markets to choose from. You will find competitive odds for every major live sporting event available.

They also offer a great pools section with entry fees for all types of bankrolls, and you can also organize private pools on their platform. Their freeroll pools also give casual players a chance to win their share of thousands of dollars. Some pools go all the way up to $250,000.

We also found DraftKings to have one of the most comprehensive UFC betting cards going.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

When it comes to their bonuses and rewards, DraftKings does a great job of welcoming their new players with an up to $1000 welcome bonus .

DraftKings firmly believes in having revolving sport and event-specific promos where it regularly gives away free bets and other prizes. They also offer daily odds boosts to keep things even more interesting.

They also love offering casino promotions to their sports bettors, and this ‘cross-pollination’ of sorts is great for players who love to indulge in diverse forms of gambing.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

The DraftKings mobile app can easily compete as one of the top 5 sports betting apps in the industry. What we love is how it’s seamlessly integrated with their casino offerings, which makes it a type of one stop gambing shopping on your mobile.

You will find the layout and design simple to navigate. The easy to find menu at the bottom of the page allows for easy access to the different sections and on the whole, the app is well designed and a pleasure to use .

We tested both Android and iOS versions and were impressed on both accounts. On the whole, they have done a fantastic job with their mobile functionality.

Banking: 4.3/5

DraftKings’ banking options are some of the best you will find on the internet. They offer everything you can think of, from credit and debit card options to e-wallets such as Skrill and PayPal.

They have an excellent banking safety and security rating and they are known to have fairly quick withdrawals - bank wires can take as little as a day. That said, 3-5 days for PayPal or online banking is a bit slower than we’d like.

Customer Service: 4.7/5

Their customer support service rates highly, although they do have a few negative ratings in some customer complaints forums - with millions of accounts it’s impossible not to.

That being said, the fact that they offer 24-7 live chat support is a massive advantage , especially to players who may be burning the midnight oil in their casino. Their callback function is also a stroke of genius for players that don’t have ages to stay on hold.

4. BetRivers - Top Football Betting App

Pros

• Great NFL menu

Great NFL menu • Low wagering requirements

Low wagering requirements • Excellent customer support

Excellent customer support • Large menu of odds and profits boosts

Large menu of odds and profits boosts • Quick and reliable payouts

Cons

• Reload bonuses are rare

BetRivers is another big name in the gambling industry that has done a fantastic job with their sports betting app. They have built a solid reputation as an online sportsbook that has a bumper betting odds offering coupled with excellent customer service.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

BetRivers boasts a nice selection of betting markets to wager your bets on. The most popular market by far is the NFL. They offer exceptional NFL odds and the smart structure of their mobile betting is world-class.

Other popular games on BetRivers are basketball and baseball, however, you will also find everything you are looking for including tennis, hockey and rugby.

You will also find every major sporting event listed at BetRivers from Wimbledon to the Kentucky Derby.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

On the welcome bonus front, BetRivers offers a 100% match bonus up to $250 which may seem a bit low to begin with. That said, since the bonus has just a 1x playthrough it’s the easiest bonus to cash in online.

They also have an exciting iRush Rewards program which is an eleven-tiered rewards program that allows players to earn special offers, VIP promotions, and birthday gifts of varying value depending on your tier level.

On their sportsbook app you’ll earn Loyalty Level Points by wagering real money on your preferred sports, and the more Loyalty Level Points you earn, the higher level you attain.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

The overall user experience of BetRivers is excellent. Unlike a lot of mobile sports betting apps, the layout and design is simple and uncluttered - it’s all about scrolling fluidly and laying bets down quickly without all the bells, whistles, and fancy graphics.

This is optimal for no-nonsense, veteran gamblers who are all about the play.

Both Android and iOS versions work perfectly and you can find these mobile apps on either the Google Play Store or on the App Store.

Banking: 4.3/5

BetRivers does not have the most extensive list of banking options and their selection can be described as functional at best. They offer traditional debit and credit cards, PayPal, PayNearMe, and online banking.

Withdrawal options are even more limited with only online bank transfer, Play+, check by mail and cash at their land-based casino cage.

That’s not a really exciting list of options, however, all transactions are completely free of all fees and they have great payout times - expect most payments within 24 hours.

Customer Service: 4.6/5

They have excellent live chat customer support although they are only available 9:30 am to 2:00 am ET.

We would like to see them offering 24/7 customer service in the not so distant future, though for most normal online gambling enthusiasts this should not be an issue.

Email support is also an option, though we found responses to be on the slow side. Taking 36 hours for an email is a bit much, so we recommend the live chat function.

5. FanDuel — Best Mobile Sportsbook for Motorsports

Pros

• Excellent motor sporting offerings

Excellent motor sporting offerings • Ful menu of sporting markets on offer

Ful menu of sporting markets on offer • Fantastic user interface

Fantastic user interface • Amazing promos and free plays offers

Cons

• Odd boosts and promos generally have low maximum bet limits

FanDuel burst onto the scene in 2009 and since then, it has gone from strength to strength with their amazing sportsbook offering. They also started their journey off as a fantasy sports site and have evolved into the titan of online sportsbooks that they are today.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Motorsports is our sport of choice on FanDuel, mostly because their list of prop bets for things like NASCAR is superior to other bookies , who only tend to offer this kind of stuff for the four major leagues.

That said, there’s also amazing line lists for cycling, football, baseball, basketball, hockey, tennis, soccer, and golf.

They offer competitive odds on live events and if you are looking for an online sports betting site that caters to an exceptionally large array of different sporting markets, then FanDuel should definitely be one of your sites of choice.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.2/5

As far as welcome bonuses go, FanDuel doesn’t have big numbers to grab your attention, but grabbing a $150 of sportsbook credit just for placing your first $5 bet is really something.

Even better, though the bonus itself can never be cashed out, any winnings derived from this money are immediately turned into cash with no rollover.

They have numerous other promotions such as a refer a friend promo and a 100% deposit match bonus up to $50 with Fanduel Racing, which includes a $10 sportsbook credit.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

The Fanduel app has received over a quarter of a million reviews on the App Store and has an overall score of 4.8/5 so it is safe to say, we are not the only ones who highly rate their excellent mobile functionality .

Everything is well laid out and easy to find and the app, on the whole, has exceptional responsiveness with absolutely no lag whatsoever.

It performed well on both Android and iOS device testing and we were impressed with how easy it is to use.

Banking: 4.6/5

The banking options on FanDuel are pretty standard and they offer everything from credit and debit cards to PayPal, check, wire transfer, PayNearMe and more.

FanDuel has a great banking safety and security rating . That said, for somebody of their stature we’d like to see them quicken their withdrawal times. Expect 3-5 business days per transaction.

Customer Service: 4.6/5

On the customer support front, we found the representative to be exceptionally helpful. We contacted them via email but you can also contact them via live chat and phone.

Additionally, they have a really helpful and comprehensive FAQ section.

How We Ranked the Best Online Sports Betting Apps

Game Selection

When it comes to online sports betting, you need to look for an online sportsbook that offers many different sporting markets to keep their bettors entertained. This means great live betting interfaces, tons of prop bets, fair juice, and unique betting options .

Bonuses and Rewards

Bonuses and rewards are an online sportsbook’s way of welcoming and incentivizing their players. A great welcome bonus can be a great incentive to join a particular sportsbook and great ongoing bonuses and rewards go a long way in building customer loyalty.

Mobile Compatibility

As we are an ever on the go society, it is becoming increasingly more important for online casinos and sportsbooks to provide players with excellent mobile functionality - that’s why we downloaded and tried them all to rank the most fluid, complete sportsbook apps in the business.

Banking

What would online sports betting be like without excellent banking options that suit all players? Sports betting sites need to ensure that they offer a decent array of banking options for all of their players, and offer fast payouts so you can get potential winnings locked in quickly.

Customer Service

The best sports betting sites are only as good at the service they provide to their customers. We’re making sure only to rank sportsbook apps that give players multiple avenues to get in touch - speed, professionalism, and fairness are the qualities we seek.

The Best Sports Betting Apps - FAQ

What is the Easiest Sports Betting App to Use?

Most of the top sports betting apps are fairly intuitive, functional, and easy to use for the average sports bettor who knows their way around a mobile phone.

That said, for simplicity purposes we love BetRivers as it has a very basic setup, is not very graphic intensive, and is all about scrolling through menus and laying down bets quickly.

What is the Best Sports Betting App for Football?

Our best downloadable sports betting apps all offer great NFL menus, however we’d like to underline DraftKings because of their extensive NFL promotions.

Not only will you find NFL-specific bet boosts, same game parlays, and position props - but the sheer amount of Pools on offer during the season gives average players a good chance at some free money - never a bad thing.

What’s the Best Sport to Wager On?

There is no one answer to this question. It is best to choose a sport you know a little bit about or at least, one that you will find interesting enough to want to do some research on.

Fortunately, most reputable online sportsbooks will have wagers on all major sporting events so you can start by getting involved in some of the most popular sporting action before venturing into the unknown.

Is it Worth it to Pay For Sports Betting Tips?

In a world where we value convenience and time-saving gimmicks, it may be useful to pay for sports betting tips, however, that same world is also a bona fide fiesta of scammers.

If you are just starting out in the sports betting world, it is best to do your own research and manage your bankroll as you learn the ins and outs of online sports betting .

How Can I Sharpen My Sports Betting Skills?

Whether you are a relative newcomer or seasoned pro, there is always room for improvement when it comes to your online sports betting skills . When it comes to beating the bookmakers, research is key. Try to study all you can about handicaps and how you “cap the market”.

This involves shopping the odds at a few online sportsbooks to see what the best odds are on the market.

Additionally, you need to learn about bankroll management. Bankroll management refers to how you choose to allocate and manage your funds while playing the odds. Proper bankroll management can help increase the longevity of your hard earned money.

How Do I Choose the Best Sports Betting App for me?

Finding the best sports betting app for you comes down to a question of personal choice. As long as you stick to reputable sites, such as those listed in this review, there is no reason as to why you should not give a few a go to see which one is best for you.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one app that includes an online casino as well, we suggest DraftKings. If you’re looking for a beautiful sportsbook app that’s a pleasure to scroll through, with a reputation dating back decades then Caesars Sportsbook is the way to go.

The Best Sports Betting Apps Compared

Caesars Sportsbook : A great overall sports betting app that has a number of exciting sporting markets to offer its bettors. You will also find a nice welcome bonus of 100% up to $2000.

BetMGM : The sports betting app with the best layout and design is without question BetMGM. They also offer a nice risk-free welcome bonus of 100% up to $1000.

BetRivers : If you are looking to cut your teeth on some great NFL bets using mobile betting apps, then Betrivers is the choice for you. They also offer a 100% up to $250 welcome bonus.

DraftKings : You will find the best bonuses and rewards at DraftKings and they offer a great welcome bonus of 100% up to $1000. Be sure to check out their rewards programs for the full details of their fantastic promotions.

FanDuel : You will find the best motor sporting odds at Fanduel as well as some fantastic bonuses and rewards. They offer a great $150 sportsbook credit on a $5 bet but that’s not all. Be sure to check out their promotions section to get the full list of all their great rewards on offer.

How to Get Started at the Best Sports Betting Apps

Now that you’ve found a good place to play, we’d like to walk you through the typical sign up process at the best sports betting apps , with our instructions on how to sign up at Caesars.

1. Sign up for a new account

• Visit the Caesars Sportsbook website (now rebranded under the William Hill domain)

Visit the website (now rebranded under the William Hill domain) • Select your state

Select your state • Click on the green ‘bet now’ button

Click on the green ‘bet now’ button • Fill out the account information required

2. Download the App

• Download the sportsbook app from the Apple Store or Google Play

Download the sportsbook app from the Apple Store or Google Play • Log in using your account details

3. Deposit and Play

• Access your cashier by tapping the icon at the top right

Access your cashier by tapping the icon at the top right • Deposit using your preferred method of payment

Deposit using your preferred method of payment • Your first deposit bonus will be applied here

Still Looking for the Best Sports Betting Apps?

When it comes to choosing the best sports betting apps, there is a lot of competition from some of the greatest online sportsbooks out there.

Whether you are partial to the overall excellence of Caesar's or the brilliant layout and design of BetMGM , one thing is for sure, the sites listed in this review are guaranteed to provide you with some of the best sports betting to be had online today.

One thing to remember though while you are having your sports betting fun, is that online gambling, like a fine whiskey, should always be enjoyed responsibly.

