10 Best Online Casinos in New Zealand for Real Money Pokies & More

There is no shortage of casino sites for Kiwi players - so, choosing the best online casinos might prove harder than anticipated.

But hey, no need to get knackered as weâ€™ve already narrowed down a list of the best gambling sites for New Zealanders. Weâ€™ve covered everything from game variety, banking flexibility, mobile compatibility, bonus terms and wagering, down to their VIP programs.

Read our review the best NZ casinos and see what they have in store for you.

Best NZ online casinos for real money games - First look:

Best online casino in New Zealand overall â€” PlayOjo Best for progressive pokies â€” Royal Panda Best mobile experience â€” Jackpot City Best online casino bonuses â€” Leo Vegas Best minimum deposit casino â€” Spin Casino

Runners-up:

Top Online Casinos in NZ

1. PlayOjo â€” Best NZ Casino Overall

Pros

50 no-wager free spins

2,000+ casino games

Unlimited withdrawals

Android & iPhone mobile apps

Impeccable website design

Cons

Live chat not available 24/7

Deposit fees

PlayOjo has thought of it all and thatâ€™s why itâ€™s the #1 casino for players from New Zealand based on our ranking criteria. Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority with heaps of online casino games and unique features, PlayOjo is an online gambling site to behold.

Game Selection: 5/5

The game library is just one area that PlayOjo entirely nailed. There are over 2,100 games to enjoy in this online casino. By registering with PlayOjo, you can treat yourself with over 1,800 pokies powered by world-renowned developers like NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Microgaming, etc.

When you need a change of scenery, you can access PlayOjoâ€™s live section powered by Evolution and PragmaticPlay for a hand of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, TV shows, and other specialty games. Progressive jackpots and Slingo are also part of the picture.

Bonuses for NZ Players: 4.8/5

PlayOjoâ€™s 50 no-wager free spins on Book of Dead for players from New Zealand who sign up and deposit a minimum of NZ$10 is another reason why it topped our list.

Youâ€™ll be stoked to hear that the free spins come without any limits, so youâ€™re not limited on how much money you can win or withdraw using them.

This bonus may be underwhelming compared to other casino sites but the fact that PlayOjo has entirely removed wagering requirements from their casino bonuses is something that gives this casino an edge over the rest.

Mobile compatibility: 5/5

At PlayOjo, you can play pokies or live dealer games via your mobile browser or by downloading an Android or iOS app. The gameplay on the app is way better than its web-based platform, so donâ€™t expect the same top-notch graphics if youâ€™re not willing to install the app. Nonetheless, the browser still gets the job done, with only a few pokies missing.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Besides offering traditional methods like MasterCard and VISA, PlayOjo allows NZ players to deposit and withdraw through multiple alternative methods, including Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz and Jeton. Note that PlayOjo levies a small fee on deposits, up to 5% with Skrill; however, Jeton is entirely fee-free.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

PlayOjo is a cracker of a casino, thereâ€™s no doubt about it. Youâ€™ll rarely come across an online casino site that provides bonuses without any wagering restrictions, allowing you to literally withdraw the extra money you get immediately.

The â€˜Fair Casinoâ€™ â€“ as it calls itself â€“ is a perfect online casino for both rookies and high-rollers alike. New NZ players will love the colourful website design and neatly-organized categories for straightforward navigation, whereas seasoned gamblers can benefit from the unlimited withdrawals.

For any questions or concerns, you can contact PlayOjoâ€™s team during their working hours, but note that you must create an account to start using the live chat.

2. Royal Panda â€” Best Progressive Pokies Selection

Pros

Wide selection of progressive jackpots

Up to NZ$1,000 welcome bonus

High daily withdrawal limits

Sportsbook available

Quick withdrawals

Cons

No free-play option

Limited video poker games

Limited table games

Royal Panda is an all-around online gambling website with a well-put casino section and a decent sportsbook that is fully licensed by MGA. It has been online since 2014 and has since created a reputation for being one of the best online casinos in New Zealand.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Royal Pandaâ€™s game selection includes 1,100+ pokies and just north of a hundred table games. The pokies selection is fantastic, with its focal point on progressive jackpots that constantly reach the six-figure mark. Keep an eye out for Juicy Joker Mega Moolah, Sisters of Oz WowPot, and Imperial Riches â€“ the jackpots they have in store are stunning.

While the live dealer section is wide with 80+ games to choose from, the table games variety is limited to only a few games. So, if you fancy playing blackjack against a machine rather than a real croupier like in the live section, the variety of software-powered table games at Royal Panda wonâ€™t cut it.

Bonuses for NZ Players: 4.8/5

New players from New Zealand who create an account at Royal Panda can claim a welcome bonus thatâ€™s good for deposits up to NZ$1,000. Itâ€™s an excellent promotion with fair wagering requirements of 35x.

On every subsequent deposit, Kiwis will get 5% extra to boost their bankroll. This casino bonus comes with pigmy playthrough requirements of 3x, which are by no means hard to meet.

Royal Pandaâ€™s website is just as good on smartphones as on desktop computers. All you need is a stable internet connection to experience Royal Pandaâ€™s games on the go â€“ simply access the site through your browser.

However, a dedicated appâ€™s gameplay canâ€™t be compared to web-based, so we have to take a few points away from Royal Panda for lacking an app.

Payment Options: 4.6/5

New customers from New Zealand can choose from a decent range of banking options, including VISA, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Paysafecard and Neosurf. The slight drawback, though, is the absence of crypto payments, which might discourage certain players from New Zealand from signing up.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

Royal Panda is one of the best online casino sites in New Zealand, with tons of positives and only a few negatives that complement a truly outstanding operator. The welcome bonus paired with the excellent progressive pokies selection distinguish this casino. The availability of sports betting is something that we take in high regard as well.

3. Jackpot City â€” Best Mobile Casino in New Zealand

Pros

Best mobile gameplay overall

NZ$1,600 welcome package

Games tested by eCogra

Popular progressive jackpot pokies

Low minimum deposit

Cons

High wagering requirements

Limited table games selection

Not enough info regarding bonuses

JackpotCity is an NZ online casino focusing on famous progressive jackpot pokies. This online gambling site has operated since 1998, with all mandatory security measures taken care of â€“ licensed by MGA with its games tested and approved by eCogra.

Game Selection: 4.4/5

Players from New Zealand looking to play some of the best online pokies will find a decent choice at JackpotCity, with 300+ games on tap, including old-school 3-reelers, 5-reel games, and the most popular progressive jackpot slots.

Even though it does not offer thousands of games like most online casinos, JackpotCityâ€™s selection is wide enough for most players to enjoy their favorite casino classics. Roulette, poker and blackjack selections are limited, though. So if youâ€™re a fan of these games, youâ€™re better off registering with our higher-ranked online casinos.

Bonuses for NZ Players: 4.6/5

JackpotCity provides a rock-solid welcome package up to NZ$1,600 that you can claim over four deposits. Each deposit you make will be doubled up to NZ$400, up until your 4th one.

But while the package seems generous, we must address the higher than average wagering requirements of 70x, which is pretty steep to meet unless you go on a lucky winning streak.

Besides the welcome bonus, active NZ players can benefit from the Daily Deal, which is a guaranteed matching bonus each day thatâ€™s unique to each player. Additionally, active customers can spin the Bonus Wheel to win prizes. However, these last two promotions lack concrete information about prizes and WR.

Mobile-friendly: 5/5

JackpotCityâ€™s key attribute is its mobile gameplay. If you donâ€™t want to clog up your phoneâ€™s memory with another app, you can access all games through your mobile browser â€“ most games are available, load fast and have no delay or lag whatsoever.

And if you want the real deal â€“ you can download Jackpot Cityâ€™s Android or iOS app and enjoy hassle-free gaming sessions filled with stunning graphics and visuals.

Payment Options: 4.6/5

JackpotCity offers the same standard payment solutions most of our featured NZ casinos do â€“ VISA, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Neosurf, Paysafecard. Cryptocurrency is not yet supported, which may throw some player off.

This gambling site will not levy any fees on your deposits and withdrawals, but make sure to double-check that information with your payment provider as well.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

JackpotCity is a stellar gambling website for newbies looking for a low minimum deposit casino. For as low as NZ$5, you can start playing some of the most sought-after progressive slots in the gambling industry, but note that you must deposit NZ$10 to claim the welcome bonus.

Overall, itâ€™s a fantastic casino with a rock-solid reputation and a delightful website design â€“ a top destination if youâ€™re a mobile pokies player.

4. LeoVegas â€” Best Free Spins Bonus

Pros

NZ$1,000 + 150 free spins welcome bonus

Amazing live casino promotion

Comprehensive sportsbook

Flawless mobile gameplay

Cons

Basic website design

Not suitable for desktop players

Limited payment options for NZ

Since 2011, LeoVegas has enjoyed spotless customer satisfaction and is one of the few go-to places for Kiwis to spin some reels or enjoy live dealer games. Itâ€™s an award-winning platform, with multiple acknowledgments for providing a superb gambling experience.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With around 3,000 online casino games, among which the most popular 3-reel, 5-reel, 3D and progressive jackpot pokies, bingo, and a great live casino section, itâ€™s no surprise that LeoVegas achieved a near-perfect score with us.

When spinning the reels becomes boring, you can access the wide live casino section with 300+ games, all of which are powered by top-notch developers like Evolution Gaming.

What you wonâ€™t find at LeoVegas, however, is the ever-popular keno.

Bonuses for NZ Players: 4.7/5

New customers from New Zealand who register and deposit a minimum of NZ$10 at Leo Vegas can participate in the 100% up to NZ$1,000 + 150 free spins promotion. The extra cash and spins come with a low 20x wagering requirements. We didnâ€™t call Leo Vegas the best NZ free spins casino for nothing.

If you prefer live dealer games more, you can choose a 100% up to NZ$1,000 live casino bonus.

Mobile-friendly: 5/5

If thereâ€™s one thing we canâ€™t take away from Leo Vegas, itâ€™s the spotless gambling experience for all mobile players. This online casino NZ provides perfect results regardless of whether you decide to use the web-based version through your browser or download an app.

Payment Options: 3.8/5

Youâ€™re probably wondering why Leo Vegas isnâ€™t ranked first with so many fantastic features. Well, itâ€™s because Leo Vegas lacks when it comes to banking options. Deposit and withdrawal methods are limited to VISA, MasterCard, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, and Skrill. Cryptocurrencies are not yet supported.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Leo Vegas is as good as gold, thatâ€™s for sure. Besides the colossal number of games on tap and deposit bonuses with fair terms, players from New Zealand will get to enjoy one of the best sportsbooks worldwide, stacked with competitive odds and excellent market depth.

Leo Vegas is one of few online casinos in New Zealand that especially tailors to mobile users through its near-perfect web-based platform and stellar Android and iOS apps. However, the siteâ€™s desktop design is a bit outdated, so weâ€™d advise all bigger-screen players to stick with other online gambling sites.

5. Spin Casino â€” Best for Players on a Budget

Pros

Generous welcome bonus

Pokies tournaments

Decent live casino

Free pokies

Cons

Only a few game developers

Low monthly withdrawal limits

Stringent casino bonus T&C

Spin Casino is a decent online casino for gamblers of all shapes and sizes. Sports bettors, slots enthusiasts, and old-school card game fans will all find a solid option to pass the time.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Spin Casino doesnâ€™t feature games from a hundred software developers but only a few top-dogs like Microgaming and NetEnt. The casinoâ€™s game library has just over 400 games, but itâ€™s a selection still decent enough to suit most NZ gamblers.

The good news is that all of Spin Casinoâ€™s pokies are free-to-play, which means you can test each game before spending money. And if youâ€™re chasing big winnings, youâ€™ll be stoked to know that 15 out of 21 progressive pokies feature six-figure prizes, sometimes even reaching the seven-figure mark.

Vintage gamblers looking for an exciting card-game action can visit Spin Casinoâ€™s live section, which unlike the limited number of pokies compared to our better-ranked casinos â€“ has just enough game variety.

Bonuses for NZ Players: 4.4/5

Spin Casino has an excellent bonus for all new NZ players who decide to give this online casino a shot â€“ a welcome package good for deposits up to NZ$1,000. But although valuable in terms of cash amount, itâ€™s a bonus tricky on rules, with 70x wagering requirements that must be met before withdrawing any of it.

But hey, if you fail to meet the higher than average WR, you can always opt-in for some exciting pokie races where decent rewards await. Simply check the â€˜Tournamentâ€™ bar to discover the next pokie race.

Mobile-friendly: 4.7/5

Spin Casino is just another operator paying the utmost attention to mobile optimisation, with a fully-responsive mobile website and dedicated iOS and Android apps. The siteâ€™s apps are the way to go if youâ€™re looking for next-level mobile gaming, even though most games are available and load fast without any delays on browsers as well.

Payment Options: 4.2/5

The payment methods range is nothing out of the ordinary, with MasterCard, VISA, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Neosurf and Paysafecard available for New Zealand players. However, the low monthly withdrawal limit is a bit annoying and will discourage high-stakes players from joining the platform.

Overall Score: 4.4/5

Based on its features, Spin Casino is best for new, low-stakes online casino players not comfortable spending too much. The minimum deposit of NZ$5 is rare in 2022, and if youâ€™re searching for a good minimum deposit casino â€“ youâ€™ve found it.

The overall platform design is decent and easy to navigate, with transparent T&C and a decent number of casino games to pass the time.

Other Top Online Casinos in New Zealand

6. Mansion Casino

7. Casino Tropez

8. Red Dog Casino

9. Casino Lab

10. Genesis Casino

Our Ranking Criteria of Selecting the Best Online Casinos NZ

Licensing & RNG

Online gambling is fun but also dangerous if you deposit with shady online casino sites. Therefore, we only examined online casinos legal in New Zealand, holding an active license with their games tested by an independent 3rd party RNG tester.

Pokies Selection & Live Casino

Imagine walking into a pub that sells only one beer. Quite disappointing, isnâ€™t it? Itâ€™s the same with online casino sites â€“ the more games, the merrier.

We understand that players need a good variety of games to have the best gaming experience and thatâ€™s why we only considered the best casino sites with heaps of online pokies and live casino games powered by industry-leading software developers.

Transparent T&Cs

Some New Zealand casinos like to offer great bonuses and conditions, but somewhere in their T&Cs lies a shady requirement or two. We went through the terms and conditions of each online casino we selected, ensuring the bonuses they offer are indeed fair and without any hidden requirements.

Mobile Compatiblity

Mobile compatibility is extremely important especially as more and more players opt to play on the go. With that said, each of our New Zealand casinos either has an app or a fully-responsive website optimised for spotless mobile gameplay.

New Zealand Online Casinos FAQ

Which Is the Best Online Casino for New Zealand Players?

It depends on your own needs as a gambler â€“ there isnâ€™t one universal answer. If youâ€™re looking for the best mobile casinos, Jackpot City Casino and Leo Vegas are the top choices. If you want the best overall gambling experience, you should give PlayOjo a shot.

Regardless of your personal preferences, some important things you must always consider are a casinoâ€™s proper licensing, game variety, bonuses with fair terms, banking flexibility, and reliable customer support.

Are NZ Online Casinos Legit?

If weâ€™re talking about licensed and RNG-tested New Zealand online casinos with the latest SSL encryption and security measures like the KYC process, the answer is yes. However, there are hundreds of shady and unregulated Kiwi casinos that might lure you in if youâ€™re not careful. So, itâ€™s best to stick with top online casinos featured by reputable websites and casino experts.

Can I Play Online Casino Games for Free?

Yes, you can play at real money online casinos for free either by claiming a no deposit bonus or trying the pokies in demo mode. With the former, you have a slight chance of actually winning real money; the latter is only available for fun â€“ you canâ€™t win real money.

Are Online Pokies Rigged?

Not really. Each pokie developed by an industry-leading software provider and tested by 3rd party companies like eCogra and iTechLabs will have a fair RNG. So, stick only with names you know to be legit and avoid games from developers youâ€™ve never heard of. Some popular and secure developers are Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, Yggdrasil, Pragmatic Play, etc.

How Fast Are Payouts at Online Casinos?

It mostly depends on your payment method. Cryptocurrencies are the quickest options, with withdrawals ranging from instant up to 24 hours. E-wallets fall second with 24-72 hours withdrawal time, followed by VISA and MasterCard with 3-5-day withdrawals.

The last method, mostly reserved for more significant money transactions, is the bank transfer, with 3 to 10 days average processing time.

Can I Claim Bonuses at NZ Online Casinos?

Yes, many gambling websites allow New Zealand casino players to claim bonuses; some even create promotions tailored explicitly to NZ players. To get a bonus, you will usually need to create an online casino account and deposit the eligible amount per the casinoâ€™s T&C.

Which Casinos Offer the Best Free Spins Casino Bonuses?

Online casino bonuses constantly change, so if thereâ€™s one casino offering 100 free spins today â€“ there might be a new one providing 150 tomorrow; hence, itâ€™s hard to answer. Currently, Leo Vegas is a solid spot for free-spins hunters, with a 150 FS welcome bonus with only 20x wagering requirements.

How to Get Started at NZ Online Casino Sites

1. Create an account.

Open PlayOjoâ€™s official website and locate the yellow â€˜SignUpâ€™ button in the middle of the front page â€“ itâ€™s the same for both desktop and mobile users. In the window that pops up, enter all required information, including your phone number and street address.

Make sure to input correct information, as you will need to verify your account with your ID later if you want to withdraw cash.

2. Select a payment option and deposit.

Once you are automatically logged in, you will see a yellow â€˜Depositâ€™ button at the right uppermost corner. Click on it and select your preferred banking option in the next window. Here, you will see the deposit fees for each method. Now, enter your card details or connect your e-wallet account, enter the amount of cash you want to deposit and hit â€˜Submit.â€™

3. Start playing.

Regardless of the deposit method, your funds, along with the 50 free spins bonus, should be immediately available. If you donâ€™t get PlayOjoâ€™s welcome bonus for whatever reason, contact customer support â€“ they will guide you.

All thatâ€™s left now is to browse the categories, choose your suitable casino game and start playing.

Our Verdict on the Best Online Casinos New Zealand Players Must Join

Following our rigorous testing methods, weâ€™ve managed to narrow down only top online casinos for New Zealand players, leaving no aspect untouched to ensure the fairness and security are up to standards.

PlayOjo is the best overall online casino NZ, having ticked all of our boxes with splendid scores. The follow-ups include Royal Panda and Jackpot City Casino â€“ out of which the former offers sports betting, with the latter providing flawless mobile gameplay.

If any of our online casinos suit you â€“ go for it, but make sure to play only for fun â€“ gambling to make profits is unhealthy and typically ends with a disastrous outcome.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Donâ€™t spend funds you canâ€™t afford to lose. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for loss of funds made on any of these sites. Some casino sites may not be accessible where youâ€™re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to https://gamblinghelpline.co.nz/ or call 0800 654 655.

This content is distributed by PARADISE MEDIA LLC. TheNewsMinute is not involved in the creation of this content.