10 Best Bitcoin Slots & Top Crypto Slots Sites Ranked for High RTPs and Bonuses

The best Bitcoin slots are even better than “traditional” slots games.

That’s because online crypto casinos offer so much more in terms of important ranking metrics like welcome bonuses, speed of payouts, and security via provably fair online gambling.

Bitstarz tops our best crypto slots sites for those reasons and more. We loved their enormous game library, blazing 7-minute cashout speed, and engaging Slot Wars tournaments.

That said, there’s a lot more where that came from - so let’s take a deeper look.

Best Bitcoin Slots Sites

1. BitStarz - Best Online Bitcoin Slots Site Overall

Pros:

• Over 3500 games to play

Over 3500 games to play • Solid loyalty bonuses

Solid loyalty bonuses • Awards for customer service

Awards for customer service • Fast payouts

Fast payouts • Great giveaways and tournaments

Cons:

• No sports betting

No sports betting • No mobile app

If you want to find online gambling sites that won’t easily bore you, BitStarz might just be the right choice. It’s one of the best Bitcoin casinos with the most number of games we’ve seen.

It has also received various customer service and gaming awards from trusted companies in the online casino industry, so you can be sure that it’s a legit crypto gambling site.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

BitStarz has over 3,500 online gambling games that you can play and over 800 of these are slot games. Some of the popular titles you can find here are Aztec Magic Deluxe, Wild Spin, BitStarz Billion, Moon Princess, Book of Dead, and Magic Spins.

We love how clearly they’re sorted too. Giving Bitcoin slots, hot games, Megways games, and their packed new games menu their own searchable categories is super convenient.

The only reason why we can’t give it a perfect score is that it’s missing sports betting, which is what many online casino players are also enjoying these days.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

BitStarz is also generous when it comes to promos and deposit bonuses. They’ll allow you to get as much as $500 or 5 BTC and 180 free spins on your first few deposits. There’s a respectable 40x rollover attached to this bonus.

Unlike our other best Bitcoin casinos , Bitstarz isn’t shy in conducting cool giveaways. Over the years players have had the chance to win millions of dollars or even a brand new Tesla car.

There are many Bitstarz bonus codes available right now that you should definitely check out. Also, frequently visit the promos page on their website, in case there is something new.

The real home run though that they hit is with their tournaments. Their weekly Slots Wars and Table Wars promos give average players a chance to win thousands, just for playing.

User Interface: 4.8/5

BitStarz online crypto casino is easy on the eyes with its black, pink, and white scheme.

The site is also easy to navigate, and what we like is that it has a feature that helps you randomly pick the next game you should play.

After all, having over 3500 games to choose from can be overwhelming. This feature is useful and could save you a lot of time.

Banking: 4.85/5

This cryptocurrency casino doesn't just accept Bitcoin, but other cryptocurrencies too! Here are all the deposit methods available on the site:

• Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) • BitcoinCash (BCH)

BitcoinCash (BCH) • Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) • Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) • Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) • DogeCoin (DOGE)

DogeCoin (DOGE) • Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX) • Credit Card (Visa)

Credit Card (Visa) • ecoPayz

ecoPayz • MuchBetter

MuchBetter • MiFinity

Bitcoin transactions on BitStarz are free of charge, but it’s best to check if your bank or chosen payment platform charges any fee to be sure.

Bitstarz also has lightning-quick withdrawals, with the average payout taking under 7 minutes.

Customer Service: 4.75/5

BitStarz Casino’s customer support team has been given awards by Live Chat for Best Support for a good reason. Of all our Bitcoin casinos, they were the quickest to respond.

You can easily reach a casino agent anytime as the live chat support is available 24/7. Expect a response in minutes. Aside from this, you can also check the site’s thorough FAQ page for basic inquiries.

If you don’t feel like having a chat, you can also send them an email.

Click here and find the latest bonuses available at Bitstarz .

2. 7Bit Casino - Best Loyalty Program of any Online Bitcoin Slots Site

Pros:

• Generous welcome offer and reload bonuses

Generous welcome offer and reload bonuses • VIP bonuses available

VIP bonuses available • Also one of the best Dogecoin casinos

Also one of the • Over 1200 games to choose from

Over 1200 games to choose from • Accepts fiat currencies too

Accepts fiat currencies too • Instant payouts

Cons:

• Geo-restrictive to some countries

Geo-restrictive to some countries • Charges credit and debit card fees

Charges credit and debit card fees • No mobile app

Another top Bitcoin casino worth checking out is 7Bit Casino. We’d say it’s a lot like BitStarz, but with fewer games to choose from. However, they set themselves apart for more crypto flexibility, a superior loyalty program, and a slew of cash reload bonuses.

Game Selection: 4.65/5

This online casino site is best for slot players because the majority of games that you can play here are slots. There are 23 providers here, which means the variety is the name of the game.

In total, 7Bit has almost 1300 games that you can play and over 1200 of them are slot games - including a prominent provably fair online casino games menu.

Aside from slots, there is a very respectable table games menu to enjoy. In particular, we found it to have a superior number of online roulette games than other sites on the list.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

7Bit’s welcome package alone is very generous and similar to what BitStarz has to offer.

On your initial deposit, you can get a 100% bonus of $100 or 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins. Your next three Bitcoin casino deposits are still part of the promo package and in total, you can get up to $500 or 5 BTC. There’s a reasonable 40x rollover attached.

Aside from the welcome package, the casino also offers other great promos like the daily cashback bonus, Monday reload bonus, and Wednesday reload bonus.

Their VIP program is also solid. As opposed to piling up comp points slowly, 7Bit likes to award players cashback and free spins automatically. A lot of this is targeted at weekend play, so if you’re somebody who lets loose on the weekend this is a fine choice.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

7Bit Casino has a nice retro feel with its black and neon color scheme.

The site’s homepage is a bit cluttered, but since you can filter the games you can play based on risk, bonuses, and software providers, we can’t complain.

Even if the 7Bit Casino has no mobile app that you can download, it’s perfectly fine because the website itself is mobile-friendly. Expect nearly the full menu in their mobile version, as 7Bit is one of the best Bitcoin casinos for mobile.

Banking: 4.65/5

7Bit also offers quite a few cryptos. Here are the some of the main deposit methods that crypto players can use:

• Bitcoin

Bitcoin • Litecoin

Litecoin • Ethereum

Ethereum • Dogecoin

Dogecoin • Bitcoin Cash

In addition to these crypto options, in some jurisdictions, 7Bit Casino stands out for offering fiat options as well - including credit or debit cards (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro), Skrill, Neteller, Interac, and more.

Crypto payouts are issued instantly by 7Bit Casino, but for credit or debit card withdrawals these could take one to three business days. You may also have to wait for the same number of days for an Interac e-Transfer payout.

Customer Service: 4.7/5

We do like that 7Bit Casino has 24/7 live chat support. We received a live operator within 5 minutes, which is above average. Plus, the site’s FAQs page is useful for common concerns.

You can also send them an email via the site’s contact form.

To claim 7Bit Casino’s 100% first deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC click here .

3. Ignition Casino - Best Bitcoin Slots Site for High RTP Slots

Pros:

• Welcome bonus of up to $3000

Welcome bonus of up to $3000 • Low bonus wagering requirements

Low bonus wagering requirements • Great poker tables

Great poker tables • Virtual sports betting options

Virtual sports betting options • Fast payouts

Fast payouts • Also one of the best poker sites

Cons:

• High credit card fees

If you enjoy slot games, Ignition Casino is one of the top Bitcoin casinos. This is a quality over quantity play, with casino games listed here from industry leaders like Spinomenal, Betsoft, and Revolver Gaming - and they top you up with unique offerings like online poker and virtual sports.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Ignition may only have about 200 games to offer but almost half of the games here are slots, so this is still a good choice for slot lovers. You’ll also find slot games here by RealTime Gaming, which is one of the most popular software providers for this casino game.

However, what really stands out at this crypto casino are the competitive table games and poker rooms you can join. In fact, they’ve got some of the best MTTs going - the Monthly Milly has a $1,000,000 prize pool and is arguably the best tournament online.

The site also offers 7 virtual sports markets including soccer, greyhounds, and horses.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.65/5

We like that Ignition Casino offers different types of welcome bonuses based on your preferred play and payment method at the casino. Of course, the best welcome bonus you can get is if you make your initial deposit with cryptocurrencies.

The casino’s Bitcoin Welcome Bonus can give you a 150% crypto casino bonus of up to $1500 and another 150% poker deposit bonus up to $1500 – which gives you a chance to score up to $3000 worth of bonuses .

The other offers here are a cut above most online casinos, with a 100% up to $1000 Weekly Reload Boost for crypto deposits, poker freerolls, and a 200% refer a friend bonus.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Ignition Casino has a simple and clean user interface that is easy to navigate.

All games are organized according to the collection and the poker rooms have a dedicated page, so you won’t have a hard time looking for a table.

There is no Ignition Casino mobile app, but if you have a PC and you enjoy playing poker on this site, there is an Ignition Poker client that you can download.

Banking: 4.7/5

When it comes to banking, there are only a few options available at Ignition but it’s not a bad thing when you’re left without the paradox of choice.

All payment methods available at Ignition are convenient, and here’s what you can choose from when making a deposit:

• Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum • Vouchers

Vouchers • Visa/MasterCard

Visa/MasterCard • MatchPay

Unfortunately, after your first monthly deposit credit card transactions at Ignition can have up to 15.9% fees - to say this is high is an understatement. We recommend using crypto here, which shouldn’t be a surprise for Bitcoin casinos.

Expect crypto withdrawals to be processed in 24 hours or less, with the fiat options taking 3-5 business days, and checks taking up to 15 days.

Customer Service: 4.75/5

Ignition Casino also has 24/7 live chat support available.

However, not everyone takes advantage of this, because unlike other online casinos this option is hidden in the Help Center.

Simply click on any question on the Help Center page and scroll down until you see the question “Did you find what you were looking for?” Then, click “No” to see all your options to connect with a casino agent.

To claim Ignition Casino’s 150% first deposit bonus up to $3000 click here .

4. mBit Casino - Top Bitcoin Slots Site for Cashback and Reloads

Pros:

• Over 2700 games to play

Over 2700 games to play • 24/7 live chat support

24/7 live chat support • Bankroll-boosting casino races

Bankroll-boosting casino races • Daily cashback

Daily cashback • Slick VIP program

Cons:

• No sports betting

No sports betting • Limited live casino games

Mbit Casino has been around since 2014 when it was launched as one of the very first cryptocurrency casino sites. They’ve got 10 years of reputation behind them, and they’ve built a cash back and reload bonus scheme for loyal players that is impossible to beat.

Game Selection: 4.65/5

Mbit has over 2700 games to offer and over 1100 of these are slot machine games.

This crypto casino also has BGaming crypto casino games available, which means that you can also play provably fair Bitcoin casino games here.

It also offers good table games like blackjack and roulette, a deep progressive jackpot list, and one of the better baccarat offerings going

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

The welcome package that you can get from mBit can give you a deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins .

Aside from the welcome bonuses, the site also sparkles with a 2X100% Reload Bonus every Friday up to 2.5 BTC, plus other reloads on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday

We also love their up to 20% cash back (up to 0.1 BTC) deposited into your account each day.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

MBit Casino looks sleek with its classy dark theme. The site may seem a bit cluttered but you can easily search for a game if you want by utilizing the search bar.

Once you head over to the games section, you can just click on the category of games you’d like to play. The provably fair games menu is particularly handy.

The site is also mobile-friendly so it doesn't really matter if there is still no app that you can download.

Banking: 4.5/5

Thankfully all the common cryptocurrencies are accepted at MBit, including Bitcoin.

Here are all the cryptos accepted when making a deposit:

• Bitcoin

Bitcoin • Ethereum

Ethereum • Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash • Litecoin

Litecoin • DogeCoin

DogeCoin • Tether (USDT)

Tether (USDT) • Ripple

All transactions on mBit are free of charge and are also processed instantly. As for withdrawals, expect all payments to be done and dusted instantly.

Customer Service: 4.6/5

MBit Casino has 24/7 live chat support. Unfortunately, this is only something that account holders can take advantage of. When you use the chat feature on the site when you’re not logged in, you won’t be receiving a response from a live agent.

Instead, they will let you know that they will get back to you via email.

We found the FAQ to be quite straightforward. Beyond this, they also have one of the best crypto deposit guides going should you be a timid first-timer.

To claim mBit Casino’s 110% first deposit bonus up to 1 BTC click here .

5. Wild Casino - Best Welcome Package of Any Bitcoin Slots Site

Pros:

• Up to $5000 welcome bonus

Up to $5000 welcome bonus • Accepts plenty of altcoins

Accepts plenty of altcoins • Over 200 slot games

Over 200 slot games • Year-round blackjack tournaments

Year-round blackjack tournaments • 24/7 live chat

Cons:

• Doesn’t offer sports betting

Doesn’t offer sports betting • Credit and debit card deposit fee of 7.5%

If you’re looking for a cryptocurrency casino that accepts more than just Bitcoin and the popular altcoins like Ethereum and Litecoin, nothing beats Wild Casino. It’s also a good choice if you prefer a crypto casino site that won’t overwhelm you with too many choices.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Wild Casino has over 370 games that you can choose from and over 200 of these are slots including table games and jackpot games.

Some of the game titles you’ll find here are Catsino, Viking Victory, Jumping Jaguar, Leprechaun Frenzy, Thunderbird, and many more.

Aside from slots, you can also play live casino games, table games, blackjack, video poker, and specialty games on this site.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

On your first five Bitcoin deposits (or other digital coins) Wild Casino allows you to get a welcome bonus of up to $9,000 .

It starts with a 300% crypto bonus up to $3000, followed by a 150% bonus of up to $1500 for each of the next four deposits you’ll make into your account. There’s a 45x rollover here.

Aside from the welcome bonus, you can also take advantage of other offers available on the site like reload bonuses every Tuesday and Wednesday, a 5% Crypto Boost, weekly rebates, game of the week bonuses, and many more.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Wild Casino’s user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate. The site has a jungle theme which adds character to the casino.

The games are organized based on collection but you can also easily just search for games that you have in mind.

The site may not have an app but it is mobile-browser friendly so you should be able to play any games on the site without any trouble.

Banking: 4.5/5

The best crypto casinos usually have decent coin menus, but it’s hard to beat the payment methods on Wild Casino. Here’s a quick list of all the options you have when making a deposit:

• Apecoin, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, DogeCoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether

Apecoin, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, DogeCoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether • MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover

MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover • Person to Person

Person to Person • Money Order

Money Order • Wire Transfer

One negative here is that deposits made with credit cards are subject to a fee of 7.5%.

When it comes to payouts, fees will also apply to certain options like Person to Person, Money Order, Wire Transfer, and Check by Courier. Again, use cryptocurrency here.

Expect cryptos to be paid out in 24 hours, with fiat methods taking 3-5 business days.

Customer Service: 4.5/5

There’s a pretty standard offering here, and you can always start off by visiting the site’s FAQs page for common concerns.

However, if you need further assistance, you can also send them an email or chat with a live agent that is available 24/7. We got a response within minutes, so recommend the live chat route.

To claim Wild Casino’s 300% first deposit bonus up to $3000 click here .

How We Ranked the Best Online Bitcoin Slots Sites

Game Selection:

Even if you’re just looking for great Bitcoin slots to play, it’s always a good idea to check what other games you can play on a crypto casino site or other services that you can enjoy. We're only featuring Bitcoin casinos with huge games lists made by quality developers.

Bonuses & Rewards:

When shopping for a Bitcoin casino, it’s always a wise idea to consider what types of promos and bonuses are offered. Always keep in mind that Bitcoin casino bonuses can help prolong your gameplay which could improve your chances of winning.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility:

We know that even people who used to only play at traditional casinos now also go online to play their favorite games on the go. With that in mind, we made sure that the online Bitcoin casinos that made our list are all easy to use and navigate, even with just a mobile device.

Banking:

It’s surely convenient to play with cryptocurrencies but we know it may not be all the time that you have Bitcoin in your crypto wallet. This is why we also looked into all the banking options available on the site, fiat options included. We also only feature fast payout casinos.

Customer Service:

In businesses like online gambling, customer service is a lifeline. The casinos need loyal customers and they can only really be successful with this if they have enough care for their players. That’s why we’re featuring online casinos with prompt, 24/7 live chat support.

Guide to the Best BTC Slots Sites

Are Bitcoin Slots Sites Legit?

Yes, many of them are. All the Bitcoin gambling sites listed above are licensed and audited by third parties for fairness. Make sure you’re only dealing with licensed Bitcoin casinos. That said, if a casino has no known license, you can always check its reputation on casino review sites.

Can I Gamble Anonymously on BTC Slots Sites?

Yes, but we can’t say it’s forever. Even anonymous online casinos could still eventually ask for proof of ID once you’re ready to withdraw your winnings. This is automatic for fiat withdrawals, though with crypto you should still be fine.

Can I Use Fiat Currencies on Bitcoin Slots Sites?

Not all the time. Many of the best Bitcoin casinos are naturally exclusively offering their services to crypto holders. However, there are still some of them out there that not only accept Bitcoin but fiat currencies as well. Wild Casino and Ignition are two examples.

What do I do If I Think I Have a Bitcoin Gambling Addiction?

The best Bitcoin gambling sites nowadays offer free gambling addiction resources to customers who seek help regarding this matter. That said, do not hesitate to ask for help when you need it. We’ve listed resources to consult below should you feel your gambling getting out of hand.

Comparing the Top 5 Bitcoin Slots Sites that Made Our List

It was quite the slog bringing you the top 5 Bitcoin casino sites, so here’s a quick summary of their primary features to help you make a more informed decision:

BitStarz : This Bitcoin casino’s rich gaming catalog of 3520+ casino games makes it perfect for people who want variety. If you’re new to this site, take advantage of the casino’s welcome package that could give you as much as $500 or 5 BTC.

7Bit Casino : Another heavy hitter, with a massive games list of over 1000. Existing players get a real boost from their cash back schemes, and they’ve got a second to none jackpot and BTC casino games list. Their first deposit bonus is 100% up to 5 BTC with 100 free spins.

Ignition Casino : Be sure to check Ignition Casino for the best poker tournaments online. They’ve also got one of the best online slots menus. Use the code “IGWPCB 150” when you make your first deposit on the site with crypto to get a 300% combined poker and casino bonus of up to $3000.

mBit Casino : mBit Casino is famous for its fast payouts, which take just a few minutes. They’ve also got the best reload bonuses going. New players get a 110% deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins on their first crypto casino deposit.

Wild Casino : Wild Casino is the best choice if you don’t just have Bitcoin but altcoins like Apecoin, Cardano, Chainlink, Tether, and more. Take advantage of the site’s Bitcoin deposit bonus when you use the code “CRYPTO300” to get a 300% bonus up to $3000.

Steps To Get Started at the Best Slots Sites

Signing up at a Bitcoin casino site is as easy as doing so at traditional online casinos . Here’s how you can join our top pick for this list, BitStarz:

Create Your Account

• Click the “ Sign Up ” button on the upper right part of the website’s homepage.

Click the “ ” button on the upper right part of the website’s homepage. • Type in your email address.

Type in your email address. • Create a username and password.

Create a username and password. • Tick the check box that you agree to the casino’s terms and conditions.

Tick the check box that you agree to the casino’s terms and conditions. • Click “Sign Up” and you’re good to go!

Make a Deposit

• Once directed to the homepage, click “Deposit” at the upper right.

Once directed to the homepage, click “Deposit” at the upper right. • Enter the amount you’d like to deposit and choose your desired currency.

Enter the amount you’d like to deposit and choose your desired currency. • Fill out your crypto wallet or fiat banking details.

Fill out your crypto wallet or fiat banking details. • Click “Confirm” and you’re ready to play!

Still Searching for the Best Bitcoin Slots Sites?

After all our research, that’s all the best Bitcoin Casino slots sites we could dig up that are worthy of your time. Of course, what you select will ultimately come down to your tastes.

That said, we strongly suggest taking a flutter at Bitstarz as they offer the whole package: reputation, fast payouts, an unbeatable casino variety, and some of the best deposit bonuses.

Whichever direction you choose, we remind you to always remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some casino sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their casino sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

DISCLAIMER: The article is for information purposes only and not in any way recommendatory or reflective of the views of TNM. Further, do note that the sites set out in the article are rated 18+ only.

Gambling in any form or media is subject to applicable Indian laws, and may be regulated or prohibited in various states in India. Therefore, you should obtain separate advice or undertake an independent check on the legal framework and environment regulating gambling before participating in any such online gambling activity.

Gambling comes with its fair share of financial risks and may be addictive, and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites. Therefore, please play responsibly and at your own risk.

