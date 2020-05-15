10 agricultural workers dead in Andhra after tractor crashes into electric pole

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, near Raparla village of Prakasam district.

At least 10 people died in a horrific accident in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday evening, after a tractor carrying them hit an electric pole, and a live wire fell on them.

The deceased included seven women and two Intermediate (Class 12) students who died on the spot. A farmer who was rushed to a hospital in Ongole town also succumbed to his injuries.

The tractor was reportedly carrying around 22 people who had gone to work at a chili farm, and were on their way back home. The incident occurred at Raparla village in Naguluppada mandal.

Several others were injured in the mishap. According to reports, the accident was caused by speeding and negligence on the driver's part. With the tractor hitting the pole, the electrical wires fell on the passengers.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed condolences over the incident. He instructed the Prakasam district collector to provide good medical care to those injured and directed district officials to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Jagan asked his cabinet colleagues from the district to visit the families of the deceased and injured, an official press release said.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also expressed shock and offered condolences to the families of the dead. According to an official press release, the Governor was informed that the district administration was taking steps to provide medical care for those injured in the accident.

Expressing grief over the death of the workers in the accident, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan said that the government should come forward to help the kin of the victims. In a statement, he said he was sorry to hear there were two Intermediate students among the deceased.

With IANS and PTI inputs

