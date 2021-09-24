10 additional judges of Karnataka HC, two of Kerala HC elevated as permanent judges

The proposal to elevate the twelve judges was approved by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who heads the Supreme Court Collegium, earlier in September.

news Court

10 additional judges at the Karnataka High Court were elevated as permanent judges on September 23. According to notifications issued by the Department of Justice, justices Maralur Indrakumar Arun, Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indiresh, Ravi Venkappa Hosmani, Savanur Vishwajith Shetty, Shivashankar Amarannavar, Makkimane Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai and P Krishna Bhat have been elevated as permanent judges of the High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their offices.

Two judges from Kerala High Court were also elevated as permanent judges, the law ministry said. Another notification said justices Mudalikulam Raman Anitha and Karunakaran Nair Haripal, additional judges of the Kerala High Court, will be judges of the High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

As of September 1, the sanctioned strength of the Karnataka High Court is 62, but it was functioning with 45 judges. Similarly, the Kerala High Court, with a sanctioned strength of 47, was working with 37 judges. The combined sanctioned strength of the 25 High Courts in the country is 1,098 judges with 465 vacancies.

The proposal to elevate the twelve judges was approved by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana who heads the Supreme Court Collegium on September 9. The proposal came after the Chief Justice on August 17 proposed the elevation of nine persons as judges, including three women. In a historic swearing-in ceremony on August 31 when the new judges were administered oath of office as apex court judges.

Prior to that, the Supreme Court Collegium had on two occasions later in August and in September recommended 68 names for appointment as judges in 12 High Courts including Rajasthan, Kolkata and Allahabad high courts that were facing severe crunch of judges.

The CJI-headed collegium made another landmark decision by nominating Marli Vankung as the first woman judicial officer from Mizoram whose name has been sent to the Union government for a judgeship in the Gauhati High Court.