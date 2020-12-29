‘I will eat beef if I want to, who are you to stop me?’: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that choosing food is a fundamental right.

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lashed out at the BJP government in the state over its new anti-cow slaughter Bill. Recalling his own statement that choosing a food is a fundamental right of everyone, Siddaramaiah said, "I will eat beef if I want to. Nobody can stop me. Who are you to question me? If you don't eat, leave it, I am not going to force you. I had once said in the assembly."

The Congress leader was addressing party workers at the 136th foundation day of the Congress in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said any kind of 'dilemma' about any issue is not good for anybody. He said that many of his party colleagues hesitate to even talk about it or take a stand on issues fearing consequences or backlash.

"Why should we stay quiet creating a feeling that what others are saying is right. You (party workers/leaders) should come out of such confusions," Siddaramaiah said, while referring to the anti-cow slaughter ordinance.

Siddarmaiah's statement comes on a day when the state cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill that is yet to be approved by the legislative council. Once it comes into effect, there will be a blanket prohibition of slaughter of cows in the state. However, the slaughterhouses will continue to function and beef consumption will not be prohibited with respect to buffalo meat.

Speaking to party members, Siddaramiah said Congress workers must spread this message that the party Congress believed in Hindutva that was practised and preached by enlightened souls like Mahatma Gandhi and Gopal Krishna Gokhale.

"These leaders never used religion as a tool to achieve their political agenda, but whereas BJP and RSS do it to achieve its political agenda. Congress workers must expose this," he urged.

