YSRCP files complaints against TDP for objectionable posts

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders have filed complaints against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters for objectionable social media posts targeting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, other party leaders, and their families. The YSRCP leaders filed their complaints at the Guntur Pattabhipuram Police Station with evidence and demanded strict action.

YSRCP district president and former minister Ambati Rambabu revealed that five formal complaints were lodged. These included posts from accounts like "Swathi Reddy," "Ajay Chowdary–1," and "G3 Gayathri," as well as morphed images of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife and defamatory tweets by Nara Lokesh. Rambabu slammed TDP for using social media to distract the public from their failure to fulfil promises while harassing YSRCP activists with false cases.

Rambabu criticised the government for inaction despite repeated complaints and questioned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s claim of taking action against offensive content. He stated that monetary incentives were being offered to spread defamatory posts, with even Speaker Ayanna Patrudu making derogatory remarks about Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Rambabu also highlighted threats to his own family, including abusive messages and social media harassment. He criticised state Home Minister Anitha for divisive remarks and demanded action against her. He vowed to continue the fight until justice is served, warning that biased actions by the police would have consequences. He added that private cases have already been filed in various locations.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani criticised the coalition government for its failure to ensure women's safety, citing the shocking assault of a law student in Visakhapatnam. Addressing a press conference, Kalyani called the incident a grim reminder of the deteriorating law and order situation under the current administration. She criticised the government for neglecting critical safety measures like the Disha app and slammed it for prioritising political vendetta over public welfare. She pointed out that even the Home Minister herself admitted in the Assembly that 49 crimes against women occur daily, underscoring the alarming state of safety in Andhra Pradesh.

Citing several recent incidents, including assaults, murders, and rapes, Kalyani criticised the government for failing to take preventive measures or provide justice to victims. Under YSRCP’s administration, measures like POCSO courts, women’s police stations, and special vehicles for immediate response were introduced, she said, urging the current government to restore such initiatives. She demanded that law enforcement focus on protecting citizens rather than political retaliation.