YSRCP activist brutally killed in public; party demands President’s intervention

A YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activist identified as Rashid was brutally killed in public on a road in Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district. The crime took place at 8.30 pm on Wednesday, July 17. The gruesome act was caught on camera. With no one daring to thwart the machete-wielding attacker, the helpless victim is seen collapsing on the road after receiving heavy blows to his head, neck, and arm. Though Rashid was taken to the hospital, he succumbed to the critical injuries, YSRCP said.

The perpetrator has been identified as Jilani, allegedly a member of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Though there are photos and videos of the attacker in TDP attire and he is seen participating in party programmes along with party leaders, the TDP has denied that Jilani belonged to their party.

The shocking incident has prompted the police to impose section 144 CrPC in Vinukonda prohibiting ‘unlawful’ assembly, fearing deterioration of law and order.

Strongly condemning the incident, the YSRCP has demanded the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu. Rashid was the party youth wing leader from Vinukonda, the YSRCP said.

Alleging that the murder was part of TDP’s political violence, the YSRCP tagging Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha asked, “How many more people must fall victim to your monstrous politics, @Anitha_TDP, @naralokesh, @PawanKalyan? Is there any other place in the country where such vile partisan politics occur, @ncbn?”

The police, however, maintain that the murder was the result of personal rivalry, denying the possibility that it was a political clash between the YSRCP and TDP.

Palnadu Superintendent of Police through a video message to the media stated, “For now, it seems like a rivalry between the two individuals. There does not seem to be any involvement between the two parties (TDP and YSRCP), so it is an appeal to the people to see that there is no law and order issue. This is a strong warning to those who are getting involved in these acts.”

The TDP claims that the accused belongs to the YSRCP. Sharing photos of Jilani with YSRCP leader PS Khan, the party claimed that Jilani could also be a YSRCP member.