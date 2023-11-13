Woman killed trying to save husband who set himself ablaze in Andhra Pradesh

A 45-year-old man, who attempted self immolation, and his 40-year-old wife, who tried to save him, were both killed in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh on the midnight of November 12. The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Kothapeta police station. Police said the man, P Adinarayana, attempted to set himself on fire following a domestic dispute and his wife Mangadevi tried to save him.

Police said Adinarayan, who worked as a scrap collector, in an inebriated state had demanded Rs 2000 from his wife on Sunday. Mangadevi, who recently opened a tiffin stall, refused to give him the money and the man attempted self-immolation. When she tried to save him her saree caught fire leading to death, police said.

The couple has two sons Durga Prasad (20) and Nagaraju (18) who also suffered injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Rajahmundry

Bodies of the couple have been sent to Kothapeta government hospital for post-mortem examinations.