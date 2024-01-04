Why the Congress wants YS Sharmila

After much speculation and a long wait, YS Sharmila formally joined the Congress party, in the presence of AICC president Mallikharjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. While her role in the party has not yet been divulged, it is speculated that she will campaign for the party in Andhra Pradesh where she will inevitably face-off with her brother and the current Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Congress’s plans for Sharmila include a long-term revival of the party in a state where they currently have little to no prospects.

While Sharmila had been initially reluctant to launch herself in Andhra Pradesh, wanting to avoid a direct confrontation with Jagan, Telangana Congress leaders had pushed the high command to limit her role to her home state. TNM had reported that many senior Telangana leaders including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy felt threatened by Sharmila joining the Telangana unit. With her entry scuttled, Sharmila had announced that her party, YSRTP will not contest the Telangana Assembly elections and will instead offer support for the Congress.

In Telangana, although Sharmila is still viewed as an Andhra politician, she can be beneficial for the Congress in drawing support from leaders who were once followers of her late father and former united Andhra Pradesh CM, YS Rajashekhar Reddy. “She still has appeal with certain vote banks that include those with roots in Andhra, minorities and Reddy community,” a Congress insider said. In view of this, Sharmila could help the Congress consolidate its vote bank ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.