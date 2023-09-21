What is the ‘grant-in-aid’ with which CID claims Naidu deceived Cabinet

The company said it was unaware of any grant-in-aid under the Andhra skill development project. This is in line with present MD of Siemens India Mathew Thomas’s statements to the Enforcement Directorate, which is also investigating the allegations of money laundering on Suman Bose and others.

Suman Bose (who resigned from the company in 2018) told ED that Siemens India had given discounts to the extent of 96-97% on various products and services, that the “in-kind” nature of the grant was not mentioned in the MoU, but was mentioned in the project proposal. He claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government had agreed to the ‘in-kind grant’ mechanism as the contribution of Siemens India and DesignTech, but he didn’t have any documents to prove this.

However, state government sources shared a letter from Suman Bose to Naidu dated August 21, 2015 (barely two months after the GO clearing the project was issued), in which Suman mentioned that Siemens had approved the ‘grant in-kind’, but DesignTech could not use it until they received the Andhra government funds. He said “we need to definitely utilise this grant in-kind (released from FY15 budget)” before August 30 (within ten days of receiving the letter), and that otherwise, the grant in-kind would “lapse”.

While the YSRCP government is suggesting that this change in language within two months of the GO being issued and the rush to release government funds support their claims that the APSSDC and Naidu colluded with Suman to misappropriate crores, the TDP has repeatedly insisted that the very presence of these skill development centres in the state today points to the success of the project.

A forensic audit carried out on the instructions of the YSRCP government based on discussions with officials involved in the projects, and examining various documents and invoices, concluded that the entire project was carried out only from the Rs 371 crore that the Andhra government contributed, of which Rs 241 crore were allegedly diverted, and that the companies did not make any monetary contribution. However, there were no physical checks involved. According to Andhra government sources, another agency called Connor Consulting performed an audit on the software purchased and found that many of them were not installed at all. But the exact contribution of the companies ‘in-kind’ – and whether the discounted software they provided amounts to Rs 2951 crore as agreed upon — remains unclear in the absence of an on-ground valuation of the project.