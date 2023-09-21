What is the ‘grant-in-aid’ with which CID claims Naidu deceived Cabinet

Even as many unanswered questions remain around the case that the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department is building around former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, one aspect of the project in which the police have alleged corruption has become highly contested between the two sides – whether the private companies involved in the case were supposed to pitch in nearly Rs 3000 crore in cash or kind.
When the two technology firms – Siemens Industry Software (India) Pvt Ltd and DesignTech Systems Pvt Ltd — made a deal with the then TDP state government in 2015 to set up skill development centres to train youngsters, the government agreed to pitch in with 10% of the project cost. This came up to an amount of Rs 371 crore including taxes. The central corruption allegation is that a big portion of these government funds (around Rs 241 crore) were diverted through shell companies, which the CID alleged ultimately benefited Naidu, his family, and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). However, the other part of the case is hinged on the remaining 90% of the project cost.
A government order (GO) issued by the the state government’s Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SDE&I) Department issued on June 30, 2015, while clearing the skill development project, mentioned that while the government’s share of the project cost is 10%, the remaining 90% would be provided as a ‘grant-in-aid’ by the technology partners (Siemens and DesignTech). It even specifies the exact amount of ‘grant-in-aid’ expected from the companies – Rs 491.84 crore per cluster. There were six clusters in total, for which this amount comes up to Rs 2951 crore.
The Comptroller and Auditor General defines ‘grants-in-aid’ as payments in the nature of assistance, donations, or contributions. But Siemens India insists that the company never provides cash in any such projects, and that it only offers ‘grant-in-kind’ by offering their software at a discounted price.
Other documents related to the project — a tripartite agreement signed between Siemens, DesignTech and the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) before this GO, and an undertaking signed after the GO — only mentioned the government’s contribution, and nothing about what Siemens was supposed to contribute.
The undertaking, however, says that the total project cost includes “the entire scope of supply including all hardware, software, courseware, IP from industry and knowledge partners, and services including manpower for trainers, train the trainer programs, and industry seminars and interactions.”
Read more about what different documents related to the case say here:
Sources in the Andhra Pradesh government shared with TNM a series of responses from Siemens India addressed to APSSDC in February 2022, in which the company categorically said that they do not have a scheme of sponsoring grant-in-aid. It said that Siemens India only offers ‘in-kind grant’ which is “a discount provided by [Siemens India] on the products supplied by it.” It also said that Suman Bose, the former MD of Siemens India who is also an accused in the CID’s case, was “not authorised to unilaterally…provide in-kind grant and/or commit that [Siemens India] will do so” contrary to company policy. “We did not find any records where [Suman] Bose was authorised to commit on providing in-kind grant on the 90% of the total project cost,” the letter said.
The company said it was unaware of any grant-in-aid under the Andhra skill development project. This is in line with present MD of Siemens India Mathew Thomas’s statements to the Enforcement Directorate, which is also investigating the allegations of money laundering on Suman Bose and others.
Suman Bose (who resigned from the company in 2018) told ED that Siemens India had given discounts to the extent of 96-97% on various products and services, that the “in-kind” nature of the grant was not mentioned in the MoU, but was mentioned in the project proposal. He claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government had agreed to the ‘in-kind grant’ mechanism as the contribution of Siemens India and DesignTech, but he didn’t have any documents to prove this.
However, state government sources shared a letter from Suman Bose to Naidu dated August 21, 2015 (barely two months after the GO clearing the project was issued), in which Suman mentioned that Siemens had approved the ‘grant in-kind’, but DesignTech could not use it until they received the Andhra government funds. He said “we need to definitely utilise this grant in-kind (released from FY15 budget)” before August 30 (within ten days of receiving the letter), and that otherwise, the grant in-kind would “lapse”.
While the YSRCP government is suggesting that this change in language within two months of the GO being issued and the rush to release government funds support their claims that the APSSDC and Naidu colluded with Suman to misappropriate crores, the TDP has repeatedly insisted that the very presence of these skill development centres in the state today points to the success of the project.
A forensic audit carried out on the instructions of the YSRCP government based on discussions with officials involved in the projects, and examining various documents and invoices, concluded that the entire project was carried out only from the Rs 371 crore that the Andhra government contributed, of which Rs 241 crore were allegedly diverted, and that the companies did not make any monetary contribution. However, there were no physical checks involved. According to Andhra government sources, another agency called Connor Consulting performed an audit on the software purchased and found that many of them were not installed at all. But the exact contribution of the companies ‘in-kind’ – and whether the discounted software they provided amounts to Rs 2951 crore as agreed upon — remains unclear in the absence of an on-ground valuation of the project.