Tirupati laddu row: Pawan Kalyan wants Sanatana board, Sharmila wants CBI probe

A major controversy has emerged over the preparation of the Tirupati laddus, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claiming that animal fat was used in the ghee that is used in the preparation of the sweet. The row has sparked heated responses from political and religious leaders across the spectrum.
Naidu made the accusation on September 18, alleging that the YSRCP government led by Jagan had compromised the sanctity of the laddus, which are offered to devotees at the Tirumala temple. In response, Jagan's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) denounced the claims, calling them “heinous allegations” aimed at gaining political mileage. The party said that no such practices occurred during its administration.
YSRCP also filed a petition with the Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 20, asking the court to investigate the allegations of animal fat being used in the ghee. The party's lawyers requested the court to consider appointing a sitting judge or a High Court-appointed committee to investigate the claims in a report prepared by the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) of the National Dairy Development Board.
BJP National President JP Nadda said that he had discussed the matter with Chandrababu Naidu and requested detailed reports regarding the issue. “I spoke to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and have sought details. I asked him to share any available report. We will also consult the state regulator, and appropriate action in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will be taken,” Nadda said.
Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, called for constituting ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ to look into the issues of temples at national level. “I think we all should come together to put an end to desecration of ‘Sanathana Dharma’ in anyform,” he said.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to investigate the claims. She criticised both the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSRCP, accusing them of engaging in "heinous politics" over the sacred offering. Sharmila stressed that only a thorough and impartial investigation could resolve the matter.
“Given the profound religious sentiments of millions of devotees across the nation, this matter warrants thorough investigation. Should the allegations, supported by the initial sample reports, be substantiated, it is imperative that those responsible face stringent punishment to prevent any recurrence of adulteration in the future,” she said.
The BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit also weighed in, expressing concern over Naidu’s remarks. In a social media post, the state BJP said the allegations have caused distress among Hindus, and called for an immediate investigation to clarify the matter.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the alleged use of animal fat, calling it a deep betrayal of Hindu faith. “The use of animal fat in making the laddoos would be a serious violation of the trust that millions of devotees have in Lord Venkateswara,” he said.
In response to the growing controversy, AR Dairy Food, one of the suppliers of ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the temple, refuted any involvement in the alleged use of animal fat. A company spokesperson stated, “We have been supplying ghee for 25 years, and such issues have never come up. We are not currently sending ghee, and our name was not mentioned in any lab report. You can test the quality of our ghee anywhere.”