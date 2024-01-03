Telangana HC refuses to interfere with single judge order stalling RGV’s Vyuham

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, January 3, refused to interfere with a single-judge order suspending the release of political thriller 'Vyuham' of well-known filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma over alleged irregularities in granting Certification of Exhibition. Producer Dasari Kiran Kumar had approached the High Court challenging the single judge order. His counsel submitted that the filmmaker has suffered a loss of crores of rupees due to its release being suspended.

However, the court suggested to the petitioner's counsel to submit the arguments before the single judge when he takes up further hearing of the case on January 11. The film, which is allegedly defamatory towards former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was scheduled to release on December 29. Naidu's son and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary, Nara Lokesh had approached the High Court, challenging the censor certificate for the movie.

On December 28, Justice Surepalli Nanda suspended the release on the ground that the Revising Committee failed to state reasons for granting a Certificate of Exhibition when initially the application had been rejected noting a series of irregularities. The court said that no major deletions or changes were made and the Revising Committee granted the certificate.