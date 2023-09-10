TDP continues protests over Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

For a second consecutive day on Sunday, opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh continued protests over the arrest of party supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The police placed many TDP leaders across the state under house arrest and detained several others to foil protests. Former minister Kollu Ravindra was arrested in Vijayawada. He has been actively participating in the protest programmes since Saturday morning.

Several key leaders of the party were placed under house arrest for a second day. Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was put under house arrest at Vennelapalem in Visakhapatnam district. Visakhapatnam West MLA Gana Babu and former MLA P Srinivasa Rao were also not allowed to come out of their houses. Protests were also held by TDP supporters in Bengaluru and parts of the United States.

TDP leaders sitting on hunger strike in MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam were arrested by the police. The hunger strike camp was removed by the police personnel, who forcibly lifted the leaders sitting on the fast. The opposition party alleged that even women leaders were not spared.

In Guntur, former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana was placed under house arrest. Police did not allow several former ministers, former MLAs and other leaders from coming out of their houses in undivided Guntur district. On a call given by TDP, several leaders sat on mass hunger strike at Prathipadu in Guntur district in solidarity with Naidu.