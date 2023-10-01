TDP cadres bang on utensils, ring bells to ‘make noise’ over Naidu’s arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, September 30, staged a protest by ‘making noise’ to express solidarity with party leader and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the alleged skill development scam case and has remained in judicial custody for nearly three weeks now. On a call given by the party, TDP leaders and workers across the state participated in the five-minute-long protest to condemn Naidu's arrest.
The party workers came out on streets at 7 pm and made the noise by ringing bells, beating drums or beating utensils, blowing whistles or honking horns of their vehicles, as instructed by the party. Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh along with TDP MPs participated in the programme in Delhi.
Naidu's daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani along with party workers beat the drums in Rajahmundry, where Naidu is lodged in the Central Jail. TDP state president K Atchennaidu led the protest at party headquarters at Mangalagiri.
TDP supporters in parts of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also participated in the programme. The protesters also raised slogans condemning Naidu's 'illegal' arrest. The party had appealed to people to make some noise from 7 pm to 7.05 pm on September 30 as a mark of protest.
Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the CID on September 9 in a multi-crore skill development scam. According to CID, the scam allegedly took place when Naidu was the chief minister. It said Rs 371 crore released for setting up skill development centres in the state of which over Rs 241 crore were diverted to shell companies. The TDP chief, however, has denied the allegation.
Naidu’s petition to quash the FIR against him was dismissed by Andhra Pradesh High Court last week. He has challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court.