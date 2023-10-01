TDP cadres bang on utensils, ring bells to ‘make noise’ over Naidu’s arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, September 30, staged a protest by ‘making noise’ to express solidarity with party leader and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the alleged skill development scam case and has remained in judicial custody for nearly three weeks now. On a call given by the party, TDP leaders and workers across the state participated in the five-minute-long protest to condemn Naidu's arrest.

The party workers came out on streets at 7 pm and made the noise by ringing bells, beating drums or beating utensils, blowing whistles or honking horns of their vehicles, as instructed by the party. Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh along with TDP MPs participated in the programme in Delhi.

Naidu's daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani along with party workers beat the drums in Rajahmundry, where Naidu is lodged in the Central Jail. TDP state president K Atchennaidu led the protest at party headquarters at Mangalagiri.