TDP bandh in AP over Naidu’s arrest: Protests held in many districts despite Sec 144

Protesting the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the party has called for a statewide bandh on September 11, Monday. Several parts of the state including Guntur, Kadapa, and East Godavari witnessed tension as TDP workers and activists stopped buses and forced shop owners to close their businesses.
Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] have also extended their support to the bandh. The Andhra Pradesh police on the other hand issued prohibitory orders banning rallies and meetings in several districts throughout the state, including East Godavari, where the Rajahmundry Central Prison is situated. Naidu was shifted there in the early hours of Monday.
As the party called for a bandh on Monday, TDP supporters all over the state took to the streets despite Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) being clamped in several districts. In Kuppam, the Assembly constituency represented by Chandrababu Naidu, TDP workers stopped a moving bus and asked the passengers to deboard. Visuals showed that then deflated the tyres and vandalised the bus. In Tadepalli of Guntur district, several party workers protested on the road and blocked traffic. They also tried to shut down government schools where classes were going on.
In Sattenapalle town of Palnadu district, party workers were detained after they gathered on the premises of the local TDP office and raised slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Tensions escalated between the police and the party members as some of them climbed onto the top of the state Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses and raised slogans against CM Jagan.
Some TDP workers in Srikakulam also said they were going on a hunger strike till Naidu’s release. Meanwhile, several TDP leaders across the state including senior leaders Ayyanna Patrudu, Palla Srinivas Rao and Kollu Ravindra have been put under house arrest.
Former TDP Minister Paritala Sunitha participated in a protest rally at Ramagiri mandal in the Sri Sathyasai district along with other party activists, and was detained by police. In Kadapa, former Proddatur MLA Nandyala Varada Rajulu Reddy fainted during an altercation with the police during a protest.
On Sunday, TDP leader and former MLA Aithabathula Ananda Rao along with several party workers took off their shirts to stage a protest in Amalapuram town of BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, blocking traffic. Police intervened and detained the protesters. Another TDP leader Balasu Nageswara Rao shaved his head in Koyyalagudem town of West Godavari district in protest over Naidu’s arrest.
The Andhra Pradesh CID arrested Chandrababu Naidu on September 9 in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. On Sunday, the Vijayawada Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court remanded Naidu to 14-day judicial custody.