TDP bandh in AP over Naidu’s arrest: Protests held in many districts despite Sec 144

Protesting the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the party has called for a statewide bandh on September 11, Monday. Several parts of the state including Guntur, Kadapa, and East Godavari witnessed tension as TDP workers and activists stopped buses and forced shop owners to close their businesses.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] have also extended their support to the bandh. The Andhra Pradesh police on the other hand issued prohibitory orders banning rallies and meetings in several districts throughout the state, including East Godavari, where the Rajahmundry Central Prison is situated. Naidu was shifted there in the early hours of Monday.

As the party called for a bandh on Monday, TDP supporters all over the state took to the streets despite Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) being clamped in several districts. In Kuppam, the Assembly constituency represented by Chandrababu Naidu, TDP workers stopped a moving bus and asked the passengers to deboard. Visuals showed that then deflated the tyres and vandalised the bus. In Tadepalli of Guntur district, several party workers protested on the road and blocked traffic. They also tried to shut down government schools where classes were going on.