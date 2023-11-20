Skill development case: Andhra HC grants Naidu regular bail

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, who was released from jail on interim medical bail three weeks ago, has now been granted regular bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the alleged skill development scam case. The conditions earlier imposed on him for interim bail on medical grounds will remain in force till November 28, and will be relaxed after that, the verdict said. Naidu was also directed to produce the medical reports regarding his treatment before the Special Court, Vijayawada on or before November 28, instead of producing them before the Superintendent of Rajahmundry Central Prison.
The court observed that while considering a bail application, it cannot enter into an in-depth analysis of the case, so as to hold a “mini-trial.” “It is also unnecessary to give lengthy reasons at the time of granting bail. This is a matter which will of course be dealt with by the trial judge,” the HC bench observed.
“While disposing of a regular bail application, placing such conditions (of not conducting public meetings or rallies) will have an impact on the electoral prospectus of the petitioner’s political party… This court views that the said condition is to be relaxed from November 29 onwards,” the verdict said.
As Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, & Rajasthan go to the polls, TNM and Newslaundry are joining forces to bring you the best on-ground reportage and analysis. to support our election fund.
The court also noted that the prosecution's claim that the petitioner indirectly influenced witnesses, co-accused, and party members lacked substantiating material. It said that the filing of a petition by Kilaru Rajesh (a close associate of Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh) with the Hyderabad police, and the non-appearance of Pendyala Srinivas (an employee of the government of Andhra Pradesh, who was working as Personal Secretary to Naidu) are irrelevant to Naidu’s bail plea. The CID had alleged that cash siphoned off in the skill development scam on Naidu’s behest was handed over to Pendyala Srinivas and Kilaru Rajesh.
“The allegation that the petitioner influenced key witnesses and hindered the investigation lacks supporting evidence,” the court said.
“It is evident from the record that the petitioner has been shown as an accused one year and ten months after the registration of the crime. The case against him was filed just before his arrest. There is no indication on the record that, during this period of one year and ten months, the petitioner interfered with the investigation,” it said. Noting that Naidu is provided with Z+ category security by the Union government, the court said this goes to show that “there is no flight risk, and there is no possibility of tampering with the evidence or influencing/intimidating the witnesses.”
Earlier on October 31, the court granted him four weeks' bail on medical grounds. However, Naidu was restricted from participating in political rallies or giving interviews related to the skill development scam case. He was also asked to surrender again on or before November 28.
The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh had been lodged in the Rajahmundry Central Jail for about fifty days since September 11, after being arrested from Nandyal in the wee hours of September 9 amid high drama. After his petition to quash the Andhra Pradesh CID’s FIR in the skill development case against him was rejected by the High Court, Naidu had sought interim bail to “facilitate the undertaking of necessary medical tests and treatment under the supervision of his personal physician.” The quash petition is now pending in the Supreme Court.
The CID has alleged that the Skill Development Corporation scam case happened when Naidu was CM from 2014 to 2019. According to the CID, public funds worth Rs 371 crore were released to set up skill development centres in the state, of which around Rs 241 crore was diverted to shell companies through private firms contracted to carry out the project. The AP CID and the ruling YSRCP had alleged that Naidu and TDP were the ultimate beneficiaries of the siphoned funds. On their end, supporters of TDP had alleged that Naidu’s arrest was nothing more than a political vendetta.
Recently on October 30, Naidu was also named as the third accused in an alleged illegal liquor licence case by the CID. Naidu has also been booked in the FiberNet scam case, the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment case and the Angallu riot case.