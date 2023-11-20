Skill development case: Andhra HC grants Naidu regular bail

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, who was released from jail on interim medical bail three weeks ago, has now been granted regular bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the alleged skill development scam case. The conditions earlier imposed on him for interim bail on medical grounds will remain in force till November 28, and will be relaxed after that, the verdict said. Naidu was also directed to produce the medical reports regarding his treatment before the Special Court, Vijayawada on or before November 28, instead of producing them before the Superintendent of Rajahmundry Central Prison.



The court observed that while considering a bail application, it cannot enter into an in-depth analysis of the case, so as to hold a “mini-trial.” “It is also unnecessary to give lengthy reasons at the time of granting bail. This is a matter which will of course be dealt with by the trial judge,” the HC bench observed.

“While disposing of a regular bail application, placing such conditions (of not conducting public meetings or rallies) will have an impact on the electoral prospectus of the petitioner’s political party… This court views that the said condition is to be relaxed from November 29 onwards,” the verdict said.