Pawan Kalyan vows to lower alcohol prices in Andhra if elected to power

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan announced that he will lower the alcohol prices in Andhra Pradesh, without compromising on the quality, if their alliance comes to power in the state. The Jana Sena Party has announced its alliance with the Telugu Desam Party. At present, there are restrictions on the sale of alcohol in the state under the Jagan government. Though YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised a total prohibition of alcohol in the state in its election manifesto in 2018, the revenue deficit in the state led the government to change its policy from prohibition to restriction.

“Jagan had assured to ban alcohol, but his government instead raised prices and made thousands of crores of rupees revenue. I do not wish to mislead anyone with false assurances. We will make sure that good-quality alcohol is offered at lower prices within one month after we form the government. If people are going to drink, at least they should consume good alcohol,” Pawan Kalyan said addressing a gathering in Kaikaluru, Eluru district on Thursday, October 5.

He added, “If the women wish to ban alcohol in their villages, the Panchayat can decide, and we would support it and undertake development initiatives.”

Earlier in August, Pawan Kalyan slammed the YSRCP government for increasing the prices of alcohol in the state and generating revenue. In his 2018 election campaign, Jagan had said that the sale of alcohol is turning the people of the state into addicts and “ruining families and destroying human relationships.” He pledged to prohibit alcohol saying that making profits were not its motives. However, this promise remains unfulfilled.

During his speech, Pawan Kalyan also criticised the Jagan government for failing to build bridges and roads in the Kaikaluru constituency and said that he cannot face the residents and seek their votes.