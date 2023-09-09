‘Not allowed to meet my father': Nara Lokesh to TNM on Chandrababu Naidu arrest

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, son of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, demanded that he be allowed to meet his father, who was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh CID in the early hours of Saturday, September 9. "They are not even letting me meet my father. I have demanded that I be allowed to meet him. I am holding a protest until they let me see him, " Lokesh told TNM. Naidu has been arrested in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation Scam in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu was arrested from his camp at a function hall in Nandyal in the early hours of Saturday. Though a police contingent led by Nandyal Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghurami Reddy arrived to arrest him around 3 am, scores of TDP cadres and leaders protested. They demanded that the arrest not be done till 5.30 am. Finally, the police took him into custody around 6 am, and began to move him to Vijayawada.

The allegations date back to 2014-15 , when the then Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government established the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) in 2014 to train unemployed youth to make them employable. With a project estimation of Rs 3,300 crore, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the APSDC and a consortium consisting of Siemens India Software India Ltd and Design Tech Systems Pvt Ltd. Siemens was to establish six skill development centres and only 10% of the total project cost was to be covered by the state government, while the remaining 90% was to come in the form of a grant-in-aid by Siemens and Design Tech. The proposal by the two companies was allegedly accepted by the government without proper verification, and funds worth Rs 371 crore were released even before work commenced.

Nara Lokesh dismissed the charges and said, “The same MoU was signed by different states including Gujarat. Funds freezed by Andhra CID were released by the High court saying they are not proceeds of crime. An FIR was registered in December 2021. For 18 months no charge sheet, no money trail could be shown. Several people were tortured to give statements against the TDP chief but no one gave. This arrest is violating the law.”