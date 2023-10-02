NIA searches houses of activists in Andhra, Telangana over suspected Maoist links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, October 2, conducted raids on people suspected to have links with Maoists or Maoist sympathisers at several locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The NIA officials began the searches early morning at the houses of civil liberties activists and leaders of organisations such as Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham, Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi (KNPS), Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, their relatives and those closely associated with them. Some of the persons who were searched have been summoned for questioning by the NIA.

The NIA officials were reportedly questioning them about their activities and their alleged links with Maoists. They were served notices under section 160 (police officer' s power to require attendance of witnesses) of CrPC, directing them to appear before the agency. The searches are reportedly connected to the Munchingiputtu case, pertaining to a TV journalist identified as Pangi Naganna who was accused of being a Maoist ‘courier’ and arrested in November 2020 by the Visakhapatnam Rural police in Andhra Pradesh.

The police had filed a case against Naganna under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and several other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with 63 others. Naganna had then allegedly named several activists whom he accused of running frontal organisations for the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). Many activists including VS Krishna of Human Rights Forum, advocate V Raghunath of AP Civil Liberties Committee, Chiluka Chandrasekhar, Dappu Ramesh, Varalaxmi of Virasam and others were named in the FIR registered by the Visakhapatnam Rural police.