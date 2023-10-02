NIA searches houses of activists in Andhra, Telangana over suspected Maoist links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, October 2, conducted raids on people suspected to have links with Maoists or Maoist sympathisers at several locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The NIA officials began the searches early morning at the houses of civil liberties activists and leaders of organisations such as Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham, Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi (KNPS), Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, their relatives and those closely associated with them. Some of the persons who were searched have been summoned for questioning by the NIA.
The NIA officials were reportedly questioning them about their activities and their alleged links with Maoists. They were served notices under section 160 (police officer' s power to require attendance of witnesses) of CrPC, directing them to appear before the agency. The searches are reportedly connected to the Munchingiputtu case, pertaining to a TV journalist identified as Pangi Naganna who was accused of being a Maoist ‘courier’ and arrested in November 2020 by the Visakhapatnam Rural police in Andhra Pradesh.
The police had filed a case against Naganna under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and several other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with 63 others. Naganna had then allegedly named several activists whom he accused of running frontal organisations for the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). Many activists including VS Krishna of Human Rights Forum, advocate V Raghunath of AP Civil Liberties Committee, Chiluka Chandrasekhar, Dappu Ramesh, Varalaxmi of Virasam and others were named in the FIR registered by the Visakhapatnam Rural police.
On Monday, the central agency conducted searches at the houses of activist Bhavani and lawyer Suresh in Hyderabad. In Andhra Pradesh, the searches were on at different places like Guntur, Vijayawada, Ponnuru, Mangalagiri, Bapatla, Nellore, Amadalavalasa, Tirupati, and Anantapur.
The NIA officials were searching the house of leading physician and president of Guntur district civil liberties committee Raja Rao in Ponnuru. Search was also on at the residence of his friend T Subba Rao, who runs Praja Tantra Party.
The searches were also carried out at the houses of Yellanki Venkateshwarlu in Nellore, Kranti Chaitanya in Tirupati and Kavali Balayya in Tirupati. Balayya’s daughter Padma and son-in-law Shekhar were accused of being involved in a bomb attack on former chief minister N Janardhan Reddy carried out in 2007.
Similarly, the NIA officials were also conducting searches at the houses of D Venkat Rao in Prakasam district, Srinivasa Rao in Santhamaguluru, Nazar in Rajahmundry, Krishnaiah in Srikakulam and Sriramulu in Anantapur.
Last month, on September 9, NIA conducted a series of raids and searches in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, in connection with a case involving the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). The agency had registered the case against 12 accused after explosive materials, drones and a lathe machine were seized from three accused in June in Cherla mandal of Kothagudem, Telangana, allegedly intended for use in manufacturing of country-made arms.
Earlier in April 2021, the BRS government in Telangana had banned 16 civil society organisations including Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham and Chaitanya Mahila Sangha, for a year, calling them a "new front "of the outlawed Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist). However, the decision was revoked three months later.
