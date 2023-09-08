Margadarsi Chit Fund probe: Two new FIRs registered against Ramoji Rao

Two fresh FIRs were registered against Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL) by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) for alleged violations of the chit fund rules. The CID yet again alleged that the chit fund company was collecting payments under the guise of ghost subscribers.

Addressing the media on Thursday, September 7, N Sanjay, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) alleged that over 800 victims of high-value chit schemes had lost more than Rs 100 crores in total. He claimed that 40% of Margadarsi Chit Fund groups operate without a single subscriber.

The CID booked fresh cases under Indian Penal Code - 409 (misappropriation of property), 419 ( Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating), 120 (b) (Criminal conspiracy), 468 (forgery), 471(Using genuine forged document), 463( Forgery), 464(Making a false document), 467(Forgery of valuable security, will etc) and 506 r/w 34 (Criminal intimidation). Earlier 10 FIRs have been booked against the chit fund company.

The CID has also looked into the complaint registered on September 6 filed by one Annapoorna Devi, a Margadarsi Chit Fund subscriber. In her complaint, Annapoorna Devi alleged that her signature and the signatures of her three children, including her daughter who lives abroad, were forged by MCFPL branches in Vijayawada who used it to open multiple chit accounts without their knowledge.

The investigation has also identified around a hundred ghost subscribers, who have had their Aadhaar, and other details used without their knowledge, according to ADGP N Sanjay. He briefed about another case in which one Lalitha Kumari, a Kotak Bank employee in Visakhapatnam, filed a complaint against the MCFPL on September 5. The victim claimed that despite never having subscribed to Margadarsi, she received a call claiming to be a subscriber for a Rs 5 lakh rupee chit and had even made some payments.