Jagan raises EVM concerns, advocates ballot papers on Constitution Day

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and President of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), raised pressing concerns about the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and reiterated his call to return to ballot paper-based voting on the occasion of Constitution Day.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’ on Tuesday, November 26 Jagan Mohan Reddy reflected on the enduring values of the Indian Constitution while urging greater transparency in democratic processes.

“Our Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic guarantees us Justice, Equality, Liberty, and Fraternity. As we celebrate the 75th Constitution Day, let us reflect on its significance and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to its guiding principles,” he stated.

He highlighted growing skepticism across the country regarding EVMs, emphasizing their critical role in democratic governance. “The cornerstone of democracy is the election of public representatives. The widespread concerns about the functioning of EVMs prompt us to question their reliability. Why shouldn’t we conduct elections using ballot papers, as practiced in many countries globally?” he questioned.

Reddy stressed that democracy must not only exist but also inspire confidence among citizens. “Democracy should not only be prevalent but also be seen to be thriving,” he remarked.

The YSRCP leader also voiced alarm over perceived threats to freedom of speech, a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution. “In recent times, there has been an aggressive attempt to suppress freedom of speech, which is vital to our democratic fabric,” he observed.

On Constitution Day, Reddy paid homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and other architects of the Indian Constitution for their visionary leadership in fostering unity and equality in the nation. “On this auspicious day, we honor Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the luminaries who shaped our Constitution, guiding us toward a unified and equitable India,” he concluded.

Recently, allegations of EVM hacking have overshadowed the Maharashtra polls, with opposition parties raising concerns about potential tampering and technical glitches at voting booths. While the Election Commission has dismissed these claims, emphasizing the machines’ security, activists and experts argue that EVMs remain vulnerable and call for greater transparency and reforms, including a shift back to ballot papers.

On Monday, November 25, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded a re-election in Maharashtra using ballot papers.