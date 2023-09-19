Inner Ring Road scam case: HC adjourns Naidu's anticipatory bail hearing to Sept 21

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, September, 19 adjourned the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea of Telugu Desam Party President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Already under judicial detention over the skill development scam, Naidu sought anticipatory bail in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment case (IRR Scam), filed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID ). According to reports, the defense counsel has requested time to study the counter filed by the CID. The next hearing is scheduled to be heard on Thursday, September 21.

The CID filed a petition seeking a prisoner transit (PT) warrant at Vijayawada ACB court on September 11, a day after Chandrababu Naidu was remanded to 14-day judicial custody at Rajahmundry central jail in connection with his alleged involvement in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam.

The CID claims that Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, a former member of the Legislative Council (MLC), and Narayana, a former minister of Municipal Administration And Urban Development, who was in charge of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) at Amaravati had colluded to manipulate the alignment of specific infrastructure projects for their own financial gains.

Amaravati was the new capital proposed by Naidu as Hyderabad had gone with Telangana. The police charge that the manipulation by the trio involved changing the Inner Ring Road's (IRR) initial layout and the changes served to favour the real estate company Lingameneni Estates. As a purported consequence of the realignment, the government guest house at Undavalli was renovated extensively using crores of public funds, even without notifying it as an official residence of the then Chief Minister.

Additionally the CID also claims that Naidu's Heritage Company had acquired lands near Lingameneni Estates even before the capital city plan was announced.