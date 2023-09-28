HC issues contempt notices to 26 persons for posts on judges who heard Naidu’s case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday, September 27, issued contempt notices to 26 people, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Buddha Venkanna, party MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and suspended Chittoor district judge S Ramakrishna, for allegedly posting “objectionable” content and derogatory remarks against sitting judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court. These are judges who heard the various petitions related to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the skill development scam case. Notices were also sent to Google India, Twitter Communications, and Facebook India.

Suspended judge Ramakrishna was earlier booked for sedition for his comments against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2021. He was granted bail on the condition that he cannot talk to the media.

Former CM Naidu was arrested on September 9 in the skill development case and has since been lodged in the Rajahmundry district jail in judicial custody. A petition to quash the case against him was rejected by the AP High Court earlier this week, following which his lawyers have now approached the Supreme Court. On the other hand, the ACB court is yet to deliver its verdict over Naidu’s bail petition in the same case.

Venkanna, Butchaiah, and other TDP supporters allegedly posted comments and memes poking fun at the judges hearing cases related to Naidu’s arrest over corruption charges in the skill development scam case. Some of the social media posts portrayed Telugu films comedians as HC judges, while others allegedly hinted that the judges were acting in favour of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).