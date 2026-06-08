Four workers killed in Vizag steel plant accident, several injured

At least four employees of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant were killed in a tragic accident at work on June 8, Monday, reportedly after hot molten steel leaked from a vessel. Several other employees were reportedly injured in the accident. Another six employees who suffered injuries have been shifted to hospitals for treatment.

The accident occurred after a large quantity of molten steel leaked from a metallurgical ladle at the Steel Melting Shop-2 (SMS-2) of the steel plant.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Health Department, four people were declared dead at the Visakha Steel General Hospital as of 6.30 pm on June 8. A total of six injured persons were sent to KIMS Sheela Nagar and Seven Hills hospitals. The injured employees were identified as G Suribabu, Pydiraju, P Srinivasa Rao, Arjuna Appa Rao, Mallikarjuna Rao, and Satyanarayana.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish over the workers’ deaths.

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the deaths. He demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, and called for strict action against those found responsible.

This is a developing story.

