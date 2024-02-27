Congress promises Rs 5000 monthly income to poor families in Andhra Pradesh

The Congress on February 27 virtually launched its campaign for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh with the promise of Rs 5,000 per month income support to every poor family. The party unveiled the first guarantee for Andhra Pradesh on the lines of similar guarantees given by it in Karnataka and Telangana.

Looking to revive its fortunes in Andhra Pradesh, where it was almost wiped out a decade ago, the Congress announced the first guarantee at Nyaya Sadhana Sabha at Anantapur. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the Indiramma Universal Basic Income support of Rs 5,000 per month to every poor family. He declared that the amount will be transferred directly in the bank account of the women of the families. "Our guarantee is not like the Modi Ki guarantee. We deliver whatever we promise," he said. This was the first major public meeting of the Congress after YS Sharmila was appointed president of the state unit.