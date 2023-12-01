Coast Guard rescues 11 fishermen as boat catches fire off Andhra coast

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 11 fishermen after a boat caught fire off the coast of Kakinada in Bay of Bengal on Friday.

The boat caught fire after a cooking gas cylinder exploded. The Coast Guard boat on patrol alerted the rescue team on the shore which swung into action and rescued the fishermen.

The incident occurred when a group of fishermen were returning to the coast after fishing in the sea. The flames engulfed a large portion of the boat, trapping the fishermen. The swift rescue operation by the Coast Guard staff saved their lives.

Some of the fishermen had reportedly jumped into the sea to save themselves. However, the rescue team of the Coast Guard rescued all of them.

While going into the sea for fishing, the fishermen carry gas cylinders, essential items with them on boats and cook the food during the fishing. In one such boat, 11 fishermen had sailed a few days ago.