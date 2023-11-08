CM KCR’s chopper faces technical snag again, second incident in three days

For a second time in three days, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s helicopter developed a technical glitch on Wednesday, November 8. The chopper could not take off at Kagaznagar in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, forcing him to leave for Asifabad by road. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief was in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district to address election rallies.

According to reports, KCR arrived at Sirpur Kagaznagar in Adilabad district at around 2.15 pm on Wednesday in his helicopter. After addressing the public, KCR walked towards the helicopter and sat down in the chopper. But the chopper did not take off even after a few minutes due to a technical snag. He later left by road in his convoy bus. This is the second time in three days that a technical fault has occurred in the helicopter that CM KCR is traveling in.