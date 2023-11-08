CM KCR’s chopper faces technical snag again, second incident in three days

For a second time in three days, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s helicopter developed a technical glitch on Wednesday, November 8. The chopper could not take off at Kagaznagar in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, forcing him to leave for Asifabad by road. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief was in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district to address election rallies.
According to reports, KCR arrived at Sirpur Kagaznagar in Adilabad district at around 2.15 pm on Wednesday in his helicopter. After addressing the public, KCR walked towards the helicopter and sat down in the chopper. But the chopper did not take off even after a few minutes due to a technical snag. He later left by road in his convoy bus. This is the second time in three days that a technical fault has occurred in the helicopter that CM KCR is traveling in.
On Monday, a few minutes after the helicopter carrying KCR took off from his farm house in Erravalli around 1 pm, it returned to the base after the pilot identified a problem. The chopper landed safely at the farmhouse. The aviation company later arranged an alternative helicopter within 45 minutes, and KCR left for Devarakonda in Mahabubnagar district to address an election rally.
(With IANS inputs)