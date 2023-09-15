CM Jagan writes to MEA seeking action on Indian student’s death in US, cop’s video

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to communicate with his United States counterpart to probe the circumstances leading to the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, a student from the state’s Kurnool district, in a road accident, and the video clip of a police officer ridiculing the incident. Jaahnavi was mowed down by a a speeding police vehicle driven by a police officer named Kevin Dave in January, and a video clip that came to light this week showed his colleague, Seattle police officer Daniel Auderer, making light of the incident immediately after her death, laughing about it, and saying “she had limited value.”

The Chief Minister wrote that a video of the police officer who is investigating the death of 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was released by the Seattle Police Department wherein it showed that an officer was "ridiculing the death along with passing comments of limiting the value of the life of an innocent student".

"This type of inhumane behavior of such officers against non-Americans should be condemned and strict action should be recommended against erring police officers to instill a sense of confidence and assurance among the Indians in America… I request you to personally intervene in this matter by communicating with your counterpart in the United States and urging for an independent and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. It is of utmost importance that the truth be uncovered and justice be served," he wrote.

Jaahnavi, a 23-year-old student from Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, was killed on January 25 in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighbourhood after she was hit by a police vehicle driven by Seattle police officer Kevin Dave. Bodycam footage of another Seattle cop Daniel Auderer joking about her death surfaced this week, triggering an outrage. India has urged the US to conduct a thorough investigation.

In a video released by the Seattle Police Department on September 11, Auderer can be heard joking and laughing while discussing the accident. In the clip, Seattle Police Officers' Guild Vice President Daniel Auderer, in a call with the guild's president, can be heard saying, "She is dead" before bursting out into laughter and calling Kandula "a regular person".