CM Jagan to address statewide YSRCP representatives meeting on Oct 9

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will preside over a meeting with party leaders from the mandal level to parliament district presidents on Monday, October 9, in Vijayawada. The meeting is being held after a gap of four years after forming the government. Over 8,200 members have already received invites for a ‘party representatives meeting’. Previously, Jagan had been engaging with MLAs through his Gadapa Gadapuku programme, a performance review meeting for representatives but this meeting is set to mark the beginning of election preparation and reaching out to the cadre at the mandal level.

Jagan is said to have been keen on this meeting as he leaves for Visakhapatnam soon, and many people in his party have earlier complained that he has not been accessible after he became CM. The meeting will be attended by thousands of members, including social media coordinators and parliament district presidents.

The main objective of the meeting, according to Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, state general secretary of the YSRCP, is to motivate leaders at the mandal level in advance of the upcoming elections, given that the party grabbed around 80% of the seats in the previous local body elections.

“I believe the members are happy as the party has recognised our efforts and importance and called us for a meeting. It will be a great opportunity for us to interact with the senior leaders,” a representative attending the meeting told TNM.

Extensive preparations are being made at the Indira Gandhi Stadium for the massive event. YSRCP national general secretary, Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy and former MP YV Subba Reddy have already begun holding meetings with the local cadres in their districts.

