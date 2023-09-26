Chittoor minor girl death: No evidence found yet, say cops; urge public against spreading misinformation

The Chittoor police have issued a notice warning the public not to spread misinformation regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from her house in Venugopalapuram village in Penumuru mandal, on the evening of September 17. The girl was found dead in a partially decomposed form in a farm well three days later.

According to the police, the deceased, an intermediate first-year student, left her home around 6pm without informing anyone and did not return home. Her family reported the incident to the police the following day. The police who began the investigation found the victim’s body on September 20 at around 9pm.

Subsequently the police changed the case from a missing person to a 'suspicious death due to drowning.' The girl’s parents have however alleged foul play in the death, and filed a complaint against four men whom they suspect as the cause of their daughter’s death.