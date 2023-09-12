Chandrababu Naidu’s house arrest petition to be decided on Sept 12

The Vijayawada Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court has posted to Tuesday, September 12, its orders on the house arrest petition for former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is in judicial custody in the alleged Skill Development scam. After hearing detailed arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the case to Tuesday. Naidu’s counsel Sidharth Luthra sought orders for house arrest of Chandrababu Naidu on the grounds that he is a Z plus category protectee and faces threat in jail.

He also expressed doubts over the measures taken for his security in the jail, citing that convicts in serious crimes are lodged in the jail. Luthra further cited Supreme Court judgments for house arrest in six other cases in support of his arguments

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy argued the case on behalf of the government. He told the judge that Naidu will have more security in jail than at his house.

He explained to the court the steps taken for Naidu’s security and food. A letter from the Director General of Prisons, listing out the steps taken by Rajahmundry jail authorities, was submitted to the court. The court was also told that the prison walls are 50 feet high and that police are on round-the-clock security both inside and outside the jail.

The AAG also told the court that Naidu has sound health and necessary facilities can be provided in the jail.

The court had on Sunday, September 10, sent Naidu to judicial custody for 14 days. He was subsequently shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail.