Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest necessary to maintain transparency, Andhra CID DG Sanjay

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) Deputy General N Sanjay on Saturday, September 9, said that former AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest and subsequent custodial interrogation are crucial. He said Naidu was allegedly responsible for siphoning off a major chunk of the Rs 550 crores in the AP Skill Development scam, and that the CID has material evidence pointing to the same.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay said that as the former chief minister of the state, Naidu has every chance of influencing the course of the investigation, which is why the arrest was crucial. “The material the CID has so far includes statements of public officials recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). The statements point to Naidu’s involvement as the principal decision maker in the skill development scam, and as such, the charges carry more than 10 years of imprisonment,” he said.

Sanjay further added that along with Naidu, officials will also be investigating other Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members and Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh. The AP CID’s current attempt is to retrieve the missing funds in the case, the evidence of which has allegedly been destroyed by Naidu and others.

The misappropriated funds were allegedly diverted to shell companies through fake invoices. The earlier investigation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and GST has been completed. It was found that before private entities spent any money, the AP Skill Development Corporation and the state government provided an advance of Rs 371 crores, which amounts to 10% of the total project value of Rs 3300 crores.

Sanjay also added that the ultimate use of the misappropriated funds, including cash holdings with individuals like Design Tech’s Vikas Khanvilkar, requires further examination.