‘Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest is political vengeance by Andhra govt’: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday, September 9, condemned the arrest of Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, dubbing the move as an act of “political vengeance.” Kalyan took issue with officials not showing evidence and arresting the senior politician and ex-Andhra Chief Minister in the wee hours of the night.

“The YSRCP-led Andhra government also arrested innocent Jana Sena leaders in an attempt to murder case in October of last year. The same happened with Naidu in Nandyal. These decisions are sponsored by the ruling party,” he said.

Kalyan alleged that the very issue posed to law and order is a result of the police. “YSRCP leaders can be corrupt, and disobey the law but can travel abroad. But opposition leaders cannot even step outside their residences,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Daggubati Purandeswari also condemned the arrest of Naidu who is also her brother-in-law. “Chandrababu Naidu garu was arrested today. It is not reasonable to arrest Chandrababu Naidu garu without giving proper notice, without naming him in the FIR, without taking an explanation, and without following the procedure. BJP condemns this,” she posted.

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary from Andhra Pradesh, Dr K Narayana, also condemned the arrest and said that the YSRCP party’s rule was one of oppression.

The TDP president was arrested in the early hours of Saturday in Nandyal town. According to the Crime Investigation Department, Naidu was arrested in the Rs 371 crore skill development scam. The former Chief Minister is being brought to Vijayawada where he is likely to be produced in a court.

(With inputs from IANS)