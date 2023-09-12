Chandrababu Naidu to remain in jail as court denies him house custody

The Vijayawada Anti Corruption Bureau court on Tuesday, September 12 denied former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu’s house custody petition. Naidu was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday, September 9 for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore scam case.

Naidu’s counsel Sidharth Luthra had sought orders for the former’s ‘house custody’ on the grounds that he is a Z plus category protectee and is likely to face threats in jail, as he had already survived an assassination attack in Alipiri in 2003 when a Maoist group used a landmine blast to target him. Luthra also expressed doubts over the measures taken for the former CM’s security in the jail, citing that convicts in serious crimes are lodged in the jail. These included a few Maoists who had been sent to jail by the police force under Naidu when he was the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Read: Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case: What is the skill development scam?

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy arguing for the state government said that Naidu is likely to be far more secure in jail than at his residence, and stated that steps were taken for the TDP chief’s security and food. Further, Sudhakar Reddy submitted a letter from the Director General of Prisons, listing out the steps taken by Rajahmundry jail authorities. The court was also told that the prison walls are 50 feet high and that police are present for round-the-clock security both inside and outside the jail.

The AAG further argued that if Naidu remained outside, he would influence the witnesses and tamper with evidence. He stated that there wasn’t any provision under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for Naidu’s house arrest to begin with.

Earlier, the court had remanded Naidu to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Also read:

Will Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest help TDP or YSRCP? Analysts unsure