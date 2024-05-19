Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan fly abroad for family vacations

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu will be flying abroad for a break after polling concluded for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, May 19. AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had left for a two-week-long foreign tour on Friday.

Naidu will be accompanied by wife Bhuvaneswari, son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani and grandson Devansh.

After hectic campaigning for several weeks in support of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates, the Chief Minister and YSRCP president left for London by a special flight on Friday night. Jagan, his wife YS Bharathi and their daughters Harsha and Varsha landed in London.

A special court for CBI cases on Tuesday granted permission to Jagan Mohan Reddy for his foreign tour. He would return to Andhra Pradesh on June 1 three days before the counting of votes on June 4.