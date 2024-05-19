Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan fly abroad for family vacations

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu will be flying abroad for a break after polling concluded for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, May 19. AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had left for a two-week-long foreign tour on Friday.
Naidu will be accompanied by wife Bhuvaneswari, son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani and grandson Devansh.
After hectic campaigning for several weeks in support of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates, the Chief Minister and YSRCP president left for London by a special flight on Friday night. Jagan, his wife YS Bharathi and their daughters Harsha and Varsha landed in London.
A special court for CBI cases on Tuesday granted permission to Jagan Mohan Reddy for his foreign tour. He would return to Andhra Pradesh on June 1 three days before the counting of votes on June 4.
Elections for the 175-member Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh were held on Monday, May 13. YSRCP is locked in a direct fight with the tripartite alliance of Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and BJP.
A day before leaving for London, CM Jagan had visited the office of I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) in Vijayawada and exuded confidence that YSRCP will retain power.
He claimed that the YSRCP will win more seats than it won in 2019.
"We have won 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and we will win more seats in this time to provide a much better government," he had said.