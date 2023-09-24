‘Chalo Rajahmundry’ rally by Hyd IT employees against Naidu’s arrest, cops check borders

IT employees in Hyderabad have called for a car rally from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, September 24 to protest the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. On Saturday, the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate sent out a notice to the public that no permission has been granted for the rally. The police also stated that prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in effect in the city, and action will be taken against anyone found breaking the law. Rajahmundry is about 450 kms from Hyderabad.
Since Saturday night, the Vijayawada Police have stationed officers at toll booths, reportedly at six entry points including Khammam, Guntur and Vijayawada in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border, to check vehicles. There have been reports of a slowdown in the typically heavy weekend vehicular traffic because of the inspections.
During a press conference on Saturday,Vishal Ginni, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vijayawada East Zone warned the protesters of legal action. He also said that section 144 is still in effect in the district and no public gatherings would be allowed. “No vehicle rallies within the NTR District Police Commissionerate's purview have received permission. People who flout the prohibitory orders will face charges under Sections 143, 290, 188, R/W 149 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 32 of the Police Act, and Section 3 of the PDPP Act (Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act),” an official press release said.
Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the state Crime Investigation Department due to his alleged involvement in the Skill Development scam. Condemning his arrest, several IT sector employees from Hyderabad participated in a rally organised by the TDP at Gachibowli on September 13.
Naidu was the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 1995 to 2004. He was credited with placing Hyderabad on the world IT map by bringing Microsoft and other global giants into the city and was often called the CEO of Andhra Pradesh.
After being arrested on September 9 by the AP CID in connection with the Skill Development scam, Naidu petitioned the Andhra Pradesh High Court to quash the FIR against him, but the court rejected his request. In an effort to overturn the High Court's ruling, he has approached the Supreme Court for relief.