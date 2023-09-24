‘Chalo Rajahmundry’ rally by Hyd IT employees against Naidu’s arrest, cops check borders

IT employees in Hyderabad have called for a car rally from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, September 24 to protest the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. On Saturday, the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate sent out a notice to the public that no permission has been granted for the rally. The police also stated that prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in effect in the city, and action will be taken against anyone found breaking the law. Rajahmundry is about 450 kms from Hyderabad.

Since Saturday night, the Vijayawada Police have stationed officers at toll booths, reportedly at six entry points including Khammam, Guntur and Vijayawada in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border, to check vehicles. There have been reports of a slowdown in the typically heavy weekend vehicular traffic because of the inspections.

During a press conference on Saturday,Vishal Ginni, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vijayawada East Zone warned the protesters of legal action. He also said that section 144 is still in effect in the district and no public gatherings would be allowed. “No vehicle rallies within the NTR District Police Commissionerate's purview have received permission. People who flout the prohibitory orders will face charges under Sections 143, 290, 188, R/W 149 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 32 of the Police Act, and Section 3 of the PDPP Act (Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act),” an official press release said.