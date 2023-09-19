Arrest will create sympathy for Chandrababu Naidu: Survey

In an exclusive survey conducted by CVoter for IANS in Andhra Pradesh, a majority of the respondents are of the opinion that the arrest of former Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged skill development scam will generate sympathy for him among the voters.

The survey had a sample size of 1,809 respondents.

Overall, more than 53 per cent of the residents of Andhra Pradesh say that the arrest will generate sympathy for Naidu.

Currently, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh is Y.S.R. Jagan Mohan Reddy who is head of the YSR Congress.

Opinion seems divided across the political spectrum as per the Cvoter survey. Close to three fourth of the respondents, who identify as supporters of the TDP, claim the arrest will generate sympathy for Naidu. Similarly, a shade less than two thirds of respondents who identify as BJP supporters share the same view. Significantly, about four out of every ten respondents, who are supporters of the ruling party YSR Congress, think the arrest will generate sympathy for Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the CID of Andhra Pradesh in a case that has come to be known as the 'skill development scam'.

According to the allegations, after Naidu became the chief minister in 2014, his government launched a skill development programme in collaboration with some private sector players, including Siemens.

The allegations are that the scheme was a scam as no concrete steps were taken to help the youth of Andhra Pradesh in terms of skill development. Instead, the allegations are that shell companies were formed at the behest of the then Chief Minister Naidu and about Rs 200 crore were siphoned off.

The TDP has vehemently denied the allegations and has called it an act of political vendetta. The matter is becoming even more controversial as the state is due for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections next year.