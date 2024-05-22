Andhra: Video of YSRCP MLA throwing VVPAT machine goes viral

The Election Commission of India has called for action against YSRCP MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy after a video of him damaging a Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine during the recently concluded elections in Andhra Pradesh went viral.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer MK Meena has been asked to instruct the Director General of Police (DGP) to take strong action against the MLA, who reportedly vandalised Electronic Voting Machines in seven polling centres.

The video shows Macherla MLA walking into a polling booth in his constituency in Palnadu district, going straight to the voting compartment, lifting the VVPAT, and throwing it on the ground. The incident occurred at the Palvai Gate polling booth in Rentachintala mandal of Palnadu, one of the three districts which witnessed poll-related violence.

The incident of the MLA damaging the VVPAT was recorded on the web camera at the polling booth. It came to light a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed incidents of violence in Palnadu, Tirupati and Anantapur districts, submitted its report to the Director General of Police.

Simultaneous elections to the 175-member state Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats were held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

(With inputs from IANS)