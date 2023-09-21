Andhra school bus driver suffers cardiac arrest, but saves 40 students

As many as 40 school children had a narrow escape after the driver of the bus they were travelling in suffered cardiac arrest. The bus was transporting the student in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, September 20.

The incident took place when the driver, 53-year-old Gurrala Edukondalu was driving the bus through Mylavaram, Uppalapadu and Vempara villages to a private school bus in Addanki town.