Andhra Pradesh: SC dismisses YSRCP’s petition against relaxation of postal ballot norms

The Supreme Court on Monday, June 3, dismissed the petition filed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) challenging the relaxation of postal ballot norms in Andhra Pradesh by the Election Commission of India.

The petition was heard by Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta. The bench observed that there was no need to interfere with the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s decision to decline relief to the YSRCP. “In the facts and circumstances of this case, we refuse to interfere,” the court said, according to Bar and Bench . The court said that the petition had no merit and dismissed it.

On May 30, the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh had issued an order stating that postal votes without the name and the designation of the Returning Officer (RO) would still be considered valid. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP took objection to this and approached the Supreme Court after the High Court refused to entertain their plea.

According to Live Law, senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the YSRCP, argued that if postal votes were accepted merely with the signature of the attesting officer and without the name and designation of the officer, anybody can scribble a signature. He said that there was scope for potential mischief.

“Attestation can’t be there with a scribble. There has to be a stamp and seal of the officer,” Singhvi submitted, adding that postal ballots should be counted strictly in accordance with the Conduct of Election Rules.

Nearly 5 lakh people had cast their votes through postal ballot in Andhra Pradesh, which went to the polls on May 13. Both the Assembly and Parliamentary elections were held simultaneously. The state has 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats.