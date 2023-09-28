Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh approaches HC, seeks anticipatory bail in Amaravati Ring Road case

A day after Andhra Pradesh Police's CID named him as an accused in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh approached the High Court for anticipatory bail. The CID had filed a memo in Vijayawada ACB Court on Tuesday, naming Lokesh as an accused in the case. Lokesh, who is son of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has been named as the 14th accused in the case.

Naidu is currently under judicial custody in the Skill Development Corporation scam. The CID has already named Naidu as an accused in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case and AP FiberNet case and filed Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant petitions against him in Vijayawada ACB Court.

Naidu has already filed petitions in the High Court for anticipatory bail in both the cases. In May 2022, the CID had registered an FIR against Naidu, former Municipal Administration Minister Dr P. Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati.