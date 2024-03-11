Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan attacks TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, calls himself lion who comes alone

He claimed that in the election battle, the poor stand on one side and the capitalists led by Chandrababu Naidu on the other side. “Are you all ready (Siddham) to defeat the capitalists, backstabbers and opportunists?” he asked.

“Voting for YSRCP would break the shackles of poverty and ensure a golden future for the state. With the YSRCP government delivering welfare and development to every village, we are ready to win all 175 Assembly and 25 parliamentary seats,” he said. He claimed that YSRCP is the only party in the country that rendered social justice by giving due political representation and state power to people from backward classes

“I don't promise what is not achievable. If I promise, there’s no way I back out. That is my commitment. We will release the election manifesto in the coming days and will only promise what can be fulfilled,” the Chief Minister said. He claimed that from Kuppam to Ichchapuram, in every village 86 per cent of households received welfare benefits and development.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that this election battle will be between two parties, one that stood by its word and another that failed to keep its word. The battle will be between “credibility” and “deceit”. He said that the super six promises announced by TDP exceed the state budget by Rs 73,400 crore. This excludes the latest promise to provide Rs 4,000 as pension to BCs.

He promised that post-2024 election, his government would sustain the ongoing schemes without incurring additional costs. Jagan said he clicked the button 130 times to distribute Rs 2.7 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. He called them his star campaigners. “My star campaigners must explain to the poor how they will commit a big mistake if they don't vote for YSRCP," he said