Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu's bail plea adjourned to October 4

A special court here on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on bail petition of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Corporation scam to October 4. The special ACB court also adjourned the hearing on the petition by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) seeking Naidu's custody for another five days.

The judge told Naidu's lawyer that she will hear the arguments on both the petitions and pass the orders the same day. The court also adjourned to October 4 the CID petition for issuing Prisoner Transit (PW) warrants against Naidu in Amaravati Inner Ring Road and AP FiberNet cases.

The CID, which questioned Naidu in the case in Rajahmundry Central Jail on September 23 and 24, has sought his custody for the second time.