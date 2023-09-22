ACB court extends Chandrababu’s judicial custody for two more days

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court on Friday, September 22 extended the judicial remand of former Andhra Pradesh (AP) Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for two more days, until September 24. Earlier, Naidu was sent for 14-day remand after he was arrested by the state’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 9. The former CM’s custody was supposed to conclude on Friday, but authorities approached the court seeking an extension.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the five-day police custody of Naidu petitioned by the CID will be announced later in the day. A day earlier, the court had deferred its judgement on the police custody plea by the CID.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for his alleged involvement in the Skill Development case and was remanded Naidu to 14 days of judicial custody. Following his remand, Naidu filed a petition with the High Court requesting for the FIR to be dismissed because, according to section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the government's consent was required before an arrest of a public servant in connection with a case of financial fraud. The High Court had heard the arguments and reportedly posted the judgement for Monday.