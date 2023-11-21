Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: First images of trapped workers released
TNM Staff
First visuals of workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, released by rescuers on Tuesday, November 21. The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative six-inch food pipeline. | PTI
NDRF personnel and others at the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway, on November 21. | PTI
International tunneling expert Arnold Dix near the site, on November 20, after a portion of an under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in Uttarakhand. | PTI
36 tonnes of critical equipment airlifted by an IAF aircraft, on November 20, for the rescue operations after a portion of an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand. | PTI
A high-performance drilling machine being brought, on November 20, for rescue operation at the tunnel collapse site on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway. | PTI
Rescue and relief operations on November 15. | PTI